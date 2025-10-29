Launch Entertainment Expands Florida Presence with New Location

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // PENSACOLA, Fla. – Launch Entertainment has signed a lease for its newest park in Pensacola. Expected to open in September 2026, the new venue will mark Launch’s fourth Florida location.

The Pensacola Park is led by local father-and-son team, John and Jeremy Reams. Jeremy, a U.S. Army Veteran and experienced program manager, brings strong leadership and team management expertise to the business, while John will assist in daily operations. They share a commitment to creating a welcoming entertainment space for families across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“From the moment I experienced Launch with my kids, I knew it was a concept that would thrive in Pensacola,” said Jeremy Reams. “It blends fun, family, and opportunity in a way that few places do. We are building something that will bring people together, create memories, and strengthen the sense of community that makes this area so special.”

The new park will feature a variety of attractions, including bowling, arcade games, indoor trampolines, obstacle courses, air track, and more. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from Launch’s Krave restaurant and bar, creating a versatile all-in-one destination for family fun, group events, and more.

“At Launch Entertainment, we look for partners who care deeply about their communities, and Jeremy and John fit that perfectly,” said Craig Erlich, Chief Executive Officer at Launch Entertainment. “Their background and passion for creating a welcoming place for families make them an incredible addition. We can’t wait to see the positive impact they will have in Pensacola.”

SOURCE Launch Entertainment

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.