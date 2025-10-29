Phenix Salon Suites Expands Presence in Texas

Austin Entrepreneur Inspired by Her Mother’s Journey Brings Phenix Salon Suites to North Austin

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas – Phenix Salon Suites, one of the nation’s fastest-growing salon suite franchises, is expanding its footprint in Texas with a new signed agreement that will bring its award-winning concept to North Austin. Local entrepreneur Pooja Khatri will lead the development, providing beauty and wellness professionals premium salon suites to rent in communities throughout Avery Ranch, Brushy Creek, and Cedar Park.

A North Austin location is scheduled to open by Fall 2026, marking another milestone in Phenix’s mission to help independent Lifestyle Professionals—hair stylists, nail technicians, massage therapists and estheticians— launch and grow their own business. Currently, two Phenix Salon Suites locations operate in the Austin area, and this new addition will expand access for the city’s growing network of beauty entrepreneurs.

“Phenix Salon Suites offers the perfect balance between independence and support for beauty professionals,” said Khatri. “As someone who’s been a loyal client of salon suite services for years, I’ve seen firsthand how empowering it is for professionals to take control of their business and their success. I’m proud to bring this opportunity to my community and help others thrive in the areas of beauty and wellness they’re most passionate about.”

With a 25-year career in IT and public consulting, Khatri brings extensive business leadership and problem-solving expertise to her newest venture with Phenix. After two decades in the corporate world, she sought a business that offered more flexibility and aligned with her personal passion for entrepreneurship and beauty.

Khatri’s inspiration for independence stems from her mother, who grew up in Delhi, India, at a time when opportunities for women were limited. Her mother’s example instilled in her a deep appreciation for self-reliance and determination, values that closely align with Phenix’s mission to empower professionals to control their own success.

“Austin’s thriving creative and entrepreneurial spirit makes it a natural fit for another Phenix Salon Suites in the area,” said Brian Kelley, President & CEO of Phenix Salon Suites. “Pooja’s professional expertise, community involvement, and personal passion for beauty make her an excellent ambassador for the brand. Texas continues to be a priority market for Phenix, and this new development strengthens our presence across the state while expanding opportunities for Lifestyle Professionals to thrive in their own businesses.”

Phenix’s growth continues to be recognized across the industry. The brand ranked within the top 150 franchises on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 for the 12th consecutive year and was named among Entrepreneur’s Top Brands for Multi-Unit Operators and Top Franchises for Veterans. Phenix also earned a coveted spot on the Franchise Times Top 400, further solidifying its position as a leader in the salon suite industry.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience, and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $300,000 or more. Financing is available through the brand’s lending partners.

To learn more about Phenix Salon Suites and its franchise opportunities, visit www.phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com.

About Phenix Salon Suites

The leading salon suite franchise is a salon suite rental concept that offers an opportunity for Lifestyle Professionals to operate their own business in a private salon suite within a larger, well-located salon. Phenix Salon Suites is not in the business of selling haircuts. The brand licenses individualized suites so professionals can service their clients in a safe and secure environment. Founded in 2007 by beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist Gina Rivera, who has family roots in the industry dating back to 1929, the Phenix suites concept has reinvented the salon industry. The company began franchising in 2012 and today has over 425 locations across 33 states with continued plans to expand internationally. Recognized 11 years in a row on Entrepreneur’s Franchise Top 500 list, Phenix Salon Suites is acknowledged as an industry pioneer with franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets throughout the United States. For more information on franchising with Phenix Salon Suites please visit www.phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com/.

Media Contact:

Bridget Peterson

312-420-8847

[email protected]

