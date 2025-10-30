A Sweet Treat for the Community: Proforma Brings Candyland to Halloween in the Village

October 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma proudly participated as a title sponsor in the 2025 Halloween in the Village event on Davis Islands for the 11th consecutive year. Proforma once again brought energy, creativity, and community spirit to this beloved annual tradition.

Proforma selected Candyland as the theme for this year’s event, and it was a sweet success. The team brought the whimsical theme to life with festive displays, candy-themed games, and Support Center Team Members dressed as their favorite candies. From giant gummy bears to a life-size color trail, Proforma’s presence lit up the event with color, laughter, and enthusiasm.

“Our team looks forward to Halloween in the Village every year, and this year was no exception,” said Vanessa Edwards, Vice President of Business Development, member of the Davis Islands Civic Association, and long-time event organizer. “It’s an opportunity to pour into our local community, strengthen our internal culture, and have fun while doing it. Watching our team members light up as they engage with families and kids is incredibly fulfilling.”

As a leader in the print and promotional products industry, Proforma donated all signage, printed materials, and custom trick-or-treat bags filled with giveaways for the event.

“Participation in Halloween in the Village is about more than just sponsorship for Proforma—it's a celebration of company culture, team morale, and employee engagement,” said Gianna Mangino, Manager of Brand Marketing at Proforma. “From the Executive and Leadership Teams to new hires, employees worked together to build decorations, assemble giveaway bags, and design engaging, family-friendly experiences. We are proud to have team members from all departments come together to foster camaraderie, connection, and community.”

SOURCE Proforma

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.