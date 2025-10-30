Döner Haus Accelerates Nationwide Expansion with 3 New Locations in First Quarter of 2026

October 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // New York, NY, – Döner Haus, the fast-growing chain known for authentic German-style Döner Kebabs, is poised for rapid expansion in 2026 with two major new franchise markets launching in the first quarter. Having opened its first New York City location in 2023 and expanded to four NYC stores in just two years, Döner Haus has now secured commitments for 37 additional franchise locations across California, Florida, Long Island, and Westchester County, NY. Currently, three new locations—in Los Angeles, CA, West Palm Beach, FL, and Sunnyside, NY—are already under construction, all scheduled to open in early 2026.

The Los Angeles store at 5857 South Central Avenue will mark Döner Haus’s West Coast debut and is part of a broader franchisor commitment to 20 locations throughout LA and Orange County. “Los Angeles is one of the world’s most diverse and food-forward markets,” says Döner Haus Founder and CEO Nikolaus von Solodkoff. “We’re excited to bring something unique to the city’s dynamic street food scene.” West Palm Beach represents another diverse, high-growth market and the first one in Florida.

Döner Kebabs are a staple of European street food, representing an $8 billion industry in Germany alone, but remain an untapped segment in the U.S. Frustrated by the lack of authentic döner kebabs here, German-born von Solodkoff launched Döner Haus to do one thing exceptionally well: serve traditional German-style Döner Kebabs using 100% organic, filler-free halal beef or chicken cooked on a vertical rotisserie. The signature product is offered with fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, red cabbage, and creamy garlic sauce, served in toasted Turkish pide bread, a wrap, or a salad and fries box for a gluten-free option.

After its inaugural East Village location generated over $1.9 million in its first year, Döner Haus quickly expanded with locations in Astoria in 2024, its first franchise in Bayside, Queens (June 2025), and a recent corporate opening in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen (September 2025). With its flexible, compact stores focused on takeout and delivery, Döner Haus has accelerated franchise growth in prime urban markets and is leading the charge to popularize Europe’s favorite street food in America.

“Our nationwide growth is driven by U.S. sourcing and a centralized distribution network that guarantees consistent quality across all locations,” says Franchise Director Eddie Fahmy. Döner Haus’s proprietary technology simplifies everything from ordering to inventory management, while a streamlined business model, affordable royalty and marketing fees, and a focus on high-traffic, compact sites make franchising with Döner Haus highly attractive. The Texas distribution center, along with high-quality U.S.-sourced ingredients and a supply chain resilient to tariff increases, ensures efficiency and reliability as the brand scales up.

Interest from franchisees continues to grow nationwide, with recent multi-unit commitments in Westchester County in New York and two just-signed leases on Long Island, NY. With 2026 shaping up to be the company’s biggest year yet, Döner Haus is strategically positioned to become a major force in America’s fastcasual dining scene. For more information on franchising, visit www.doner.haus/franchising.

About Döner Haus

Launched in 2023, the fast-growing Döner Haus serves high-quality Döner Kebabs made with 100% filler-free, organic, halal meat at affordable prices. A street food favorite across Europe and $8 billion market in Germany alone, Döner Kebabs remained largely untapped in the U.S. until Döner Haus opened its first location in New York City. With four locations already operating and more than 35 additional franchise units on the way in California, New York and Florida, the company is set for rapid nationwide expansion in 2026 and beyond.

