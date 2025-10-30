Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Arrives in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

October 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER — Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is proud to announce its arrival in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

The company announced that the new location is locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Shawn and Devan Wrighthouse. The new business provides residential and commercial carpet cleaning services to customers in Martinsburg, Hedgesville, Charles Town, and surrounding communities. The franchise also serves customers in northern Loudoun County, Virginia, and Winchester, VA.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Oxi Fresh to the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is a community we care deeply about, and we’re proud to offer cleaning services that we believe are a perfect fit for local families and businesses who want a deeper clean without the harsh chemicals or long dry times,” said Devan. “We’re looking forward to building strong relationships, delivering service, and becoming a trusted name.”

With a background in payroll administration and a sharp focus on customer service, Devan is helping lead the operations and long-term growth of the new business. Meanwhile, Shawn, who previously spent several years as a technician in the carpet cleaning industry, brings hands-on expertise and a deep understanding of what local customers need when it comes to quality, reliable service.

Oxi Fresh offers a revolutionary approach to carpet and upholstery cleaning, combining powerful results with environmentally responsible practices. Using a low-moisture system that uses up to 95% less water than traditional steam cleaning methods, Oxi Fresh delivers fast-drying, deep-cleaning results that are safe for children, pets, and the planet. Their oxygen-powered cleaning solutions break down dirt and grime effectively, leaving carpets fresh and revitalized without harsh chemicals.

In addition to deep carpet cleaning, Oxi Fresh provides upholstery cleaning, rug cleaning, sanitizing, and odor removal services—offering a comprehensive suite of cleaning solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

“For nearly 20 years, we’ve built our reputation on a foundation of innovation, excellence, and top-tier customer service,” said Jonathan Barnett, Founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. “That legacy is only possible because of franchisees like Shawn and Devan whose drive and passion align perfectly with our values.”

