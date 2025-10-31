Husband-and-Wife Team Bring Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee to Rapid City, Launching South Dakota’s First Beverage Truck

Rapid City residents Ty and Alejandra Hight are bringing South Dakota its first taste of Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee with the launch of their new mobile beverage truck.

October 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA — Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck, the fast-growing 300+ unit mobile coffee franchise founded by Kona Ice visionary Tony Lamb, is bringing its first truck to South Dakota. Opening this month, the truck will give Rapid City residents a chance to enjoy high-quality, freshly made coffee beverages and more.

Ty Hight, a catastrophe insurance adjuster, spent years helping people rebuild after natural disasters, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Now, he’s taking a break to build something of his own—a local business that will brew smiles and joy in his community. Joining him on this venture is Ty’s wife, Alejandra, a Colombian-born attorney and skilled Spanish court interpreter, and their three kids. The truck is already becoming a fixture across the Black Hills, making appearances at schools, medical facilities, youth sports leagues, and even at local pumpkin patches.

“We really strive to exude kindness and positivity into the community,” Ty said. “It’s a very important piece of who we are as a company because getting your morning coffee already turns people around, but if you can turn a cranky person into a very happy person by a sincere compliment and a nice cup of coffee, you’ve done your job.”

Travelin' Tom's offers a one-of-a-kind premium mobile beverage experience directly to its customers, with a wide array of beverages for any occasion — including Caramel Frappes, fruity Refreshers and its signature Nitro Cold Brew. Even non-coffee drinkers can enjoy options such as hot chocolates, energy drinks, lemonades and teas. Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck delivers caffeination and refreshment with a personal touch. It’s also the perfect addition to corporate events, school functions, neighborhood block parties or large festivals.

While Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck is powered by the vision and expertise of Kona Ice, the brand is built on a locally focused franchise model. Each truck is independently owned and operated, allowing franchisees to establish strong community ties and deliver a personalized experience to the areas they serve.

Travelin’ Tom’s first Rapid City truck is the latest addition to the franchise brand’s roster of thriving coffee trucks, making the brand’s debut in the state of South Dakota.

"Welcoming franchisees into the Travelin’ Tom’s system is always a special moment for us," said Tony Lamb, CEO and Founder of Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee. "Each partner brings fresh energy and passion, and together, we're fueling a movement in the mobile coffee industry. Ty and Alejandra are ready to hit the road and take the beverage experience to communities in a big way. We’re thrilled to have them join us as we continue to make quality coffee accessible, convenient, and unforgettable for everyone."

Since its launch in 2020, Travelin’ Tom’s has quickly gained popularity for its unique approach to mobile coffee. With over 300 trucks on the road, the brand continues to bring premium, made-to-order beverages to communities nationwide.

For more information on Travelin' Tom's, visit: https://travelintomscoffee.com/.

About Travelin’ Toms

Founded in 2020 by Tony Lamb, the visionary behind Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck delivers a unique, mobile beverage experience to events and gatherings of all sizes. Offering a wide range of freshly made, customizable beverages—including signature Nitro Cold Brew, Caramel Frappe, hot chocolates, energy drinks, and more—Travelin' Tom's caters to coffee lovers and non-coffee drinkers alike. With a commitment to quality and convenience, the franchise continues to grow rapidly, bringing caffeination inspiration and fruity refreshment to communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.travelintoms.com.

SOURCE Travelin’ Toms

###

Media Contact:

Julie Maw

209-617-6518

[email protected]

