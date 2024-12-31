RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of REMAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our total REMAX agent count reached another all-time high this quarter, fueled by steady global growth and the strongest third-quarter U.S. agent count results we've had in three years. Based on feedback from the membership, we believe our mix of new ideas, new products and new systems is enhancing our value proposition and generating great energy within the network. At the same time, our constant focus on operational excellence is driving profitability and margin performance exceeding expectations," said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Holdings.

Continued Carlson: "In both the REMAX and Motto Mortgage networks, we're leaning heavily into innovation to deliver an elevated experience to affiliates and the consumers they serve. Many of our new offerings, like the recently launched AI-powered REMAX Marketing as a Service ("MaaS") platform, leverage the strength of our scale to create new competitive advantages. We also introduced two more optional economic models for REMAX – Appreciate and Ascend – that build on the success of Aspire and give U.S. franchisees even more flexibility in recruiting and retaining productive professionals. Lastly, we've rounded out our executive leadership team with two highly respected industry veterans: Vic Lombardo, President of Mortgage Services, and Tom Flanagan, Chief Digital Information Officer. Both are already contributing fresh strategies to help affiliates win more business, save time and become more profitable."

Third Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of September 30, 2025 and 2024:

As of September 30, Change 2025 2024 # % U.S. 49,178 52,808 (3,630) (6.9) Canada 25,020 25,393 (373) (1.5) Subtotal 74,198 78,201 (4,003) (5.1) Outside the U.S. & Canada 73,349 67,282 6,067 9.0 Total 147,547 145,483 2,064 1.4

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $73.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 6.7%, compared to $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was $55.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 5.6%, versus the same period in 2024. The decrease in Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was attributable to a decline in organic revenue of 5.4% and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.2%. The decline in organic revenue was driven by a decrease in U.S. agent count, and, to a lesser extent, incentives related to recently introduced modifications to the Company's standard fee models, including the Aspire program, partially offset by an increase in revenue from advertising revenue on the Company's flagship websites.

Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $3.7 million, or 9.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and accounted for 63.6% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 66.4% in the prior-year period.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $54.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 13.2%, compared to $63.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 total operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower Selling, operating, and administrative expenses, Settlement and impairment charges, Marketing Funds, and Depreciation and amortization expenses.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 9.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and represented 58.9% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 61.5% in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2025 Selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to certain lower personnel expenses and a reduction in other events, partially due to their timing, offset by higher investments in technology and our flagship websites, and an increase in bad debt, legal expenses and the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability.

Net Income and GAAP EPS

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Reported basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share were $0.20 and $0.19, respectively for the third quarter of 2025 compared to basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.05 each in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 5.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower revenue from the declines in U.S. agent count, a decline in revenue as a result of recently implemented changes to the Company's existing fee models, including the Aspire program, increases in expenses related to higher investments in technology and our flagship websites, and an increase in bad debt and legal expenses, offset by certain lower personnel-related expenses and increased advertising revenue on our flagship websites. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 34.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were $0.38 and $0.37 respectively for the third quarter of 2025 compared to Adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.39 and $0.38, respectively for the third quarter of 2024. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 61.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $107.5 million, an increase of $10.9 million from December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $437.9 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, compared to $440.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases and Retirement

As previously disclosed, in January 2022 the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million. During the three months ending September 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of September 30, 2025, $62.5 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's third quarter and full year 2025 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions, or divestitures.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 0.0% to 1.5% over fourth quarter 2024;

Revenue in a range of $69.5 million to $73.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $17.0 million to $19.0 million); and

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $19.0 million to $23.0 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects:

Agent count in a range from 0.0% to positive 1.5% over full year 2024

Revenue in a range of $290.0 million to $294.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million), a change from $290.0 million to $296.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million); and

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $90.0 million to $94.0 million, a change from $90.0 million to $95.0 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, October 31, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can register in advance for the conference call using the link below:

Interested parties also can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com. Please dial in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnotes:

1Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that differs from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds: Total revenue $ 73,247 $ 78,478 $ 220,464 $ 235,218 Less: Marketing Funds fees 18,142 20,098 55,279 60,331 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds $ 55,105 $ 58,380 $ 165,185 $ 174,887

2The Company defines organic revenue growth as revenue growth from continuing operations excluding (i) revenue from Marketing Funds, (ii) revenue from acquisitions, and (iii) the impact of foreign currency movements. The Company defines revenue from acquisitions as the revenue generated from the date of an acquisition to its second anniversary (excluding Marketing Funds revenue related to acquisitions where applicable).

3Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

4Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or BranchiseSM offices.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the REMAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has offices across more than 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to agent count; Motto open offices; franchise sales; revenue; the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2025; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; the Company's commitment to innovation and delivering an elevated experience; enhancing our value proposition; our profitability and margin performance exceeding expectations; our new MaaS platform and economic models and the impact thereof; and our strengthened leadership team. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, including enacted and proposed tariffs and other trade policies which could impact the global economy, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to recent changes in the Company's leadership team, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Continuing franchise fees $ 27,445 $ 30,798 $ 85,788 $ 92,223 Annual dues 7,619 7,969 23,101 24,345 Broker fees 14,899 14,915 39,784 40,159 Marketing Funds fees 18,142 20,098 55,279 60,331 Franchise sales and other revenue 5,142 4,698 16,512 18,160 Total revenue 73,247 78,478 220,464 235,218 Operating expenses: Selling, operating and administrative expenses 32,453 35,932 109,369 116,488 Marketing Funds expenses 18,142 20,098 55,279 60,331 Depreciation and amortization 6,443 7,237 19,633 22,489 Settlement and impairment charges (2,104) — (1,542) — Total operating expenses 54,934 63,267 182,739 199,308 Operating income (loss) 18,313 15,211 37,725 35,910 Other expenses, net: Interest expense (8,054) (9,249) (23,960) (27,696) Interest income 898 885 2,647 2,835 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 94 74 334 (568) Total other expenses, net (7,062) (8,290) (20,979) (25,429) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 11,251 6,921 16,746 10,481 Provision for income taxes (3,789) (3,507) (5,822) (6,484) Net income (loss) $ 7,462 $ 3,414 $ 10,924 $ 3,997 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,476 2,448 4,211 2,679 Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $ 3,986 $ 966 $ 6,713 $ 1,318 Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share

of Class A common stock Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.05 $ 0.34 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 20,043,339 18,863,793 19,767,686 18,733,190 Diluted 20,682,749 19,483,798 20,262,647 19,063,279

TABLE 2 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) As of September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,476 $ 96,619 Restricted cash 76,240 72,668 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances 31,650 27,807 Income taxes receivable 7,659 7,592 Other current assets 12,294 13,825 Total current assets 235,319 218,511 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 6,438 7,578 Operating lease right of use assets 13,875 17,778 Franchise agreements, net 70,296 81,186 Other intangible assets, net 10,932 13,382 Goodwill 238,691 237,239 Income taxes receivable, net of current portion 355 355 Other assets, net of current portion 6,297 5,565 Total assets $ 582,203 $ 581,594 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,885 $ 5,761 Accrued liabilities 101,500 110,859 Income taxes payable 183 541 Deferred revenue 22,736 22,848 Debt 4,600 4,600 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements 779 1,537 Operating lease liabilities 9,065 8,556 Total current liabilities 142,748 154,702 Debt, net of current portion 433,287 436,243 Deferred tax liabilities 8,921 8,448 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 13,189 14,778 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,858 22,669 Other liabilities, net of current portion 3,048 3,148 Total liabilities 617,051 639,988 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 20,052,736

and 18,971,435 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 576,213 565,072 Accumulated deficit (127,354) (133,727) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit), net of tax (731) (1,864) Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. 448,130 429,483 Non-controlling interest (482,978) (487,877) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (34,848) (58,394) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 582,203 $ 581,594

TABLE 3 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 10,924 $ 3,997 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,633 22,489 Equity-based compensation expense 12,313 14,443 Bad debt expense 2,118 1,039 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 407 434 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (84) (300) Settlement and impairment charges (1,542) — Non-cash lease benefit (2,545) (2,110) Non-cash debt charges 644 646 Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value — (360) Other, net 342 213 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,255) 2,376 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,955 42,867 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software (4,622) (5,821) Other (500) 698 Net cash used in investing activities (5,122) (5,123) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (3,450) (3,450) Debt amendment costs (150) — Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders (341) (591) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (4,429) (2,548) Payment of contingent consideration (791) — Other financing (30) (21) Net cash used in financing activities (9,191) (6,610) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 787 (519) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,429 30,615 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 169,287 125,763 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 183,716 $ 156,378

TABLE 4 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Agent Count

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Agent Count: U.S. Company-Owned Regions 42,935 43,363 43,543 44,911 46,283 46,780 47,302 48,401 49,576 Independent Regions 6,243 6,306 6,311 6,375 6,525 6,626 6,617 6,730 6,918 U.S. Total 49,178 49,669 49,854 51,286 52,808 53,406 53,919 55,131 56,494 Canada Company-Owned Regions 20,045 20,060 20,227 20,311 20,515 20,347 20,151 20,270 20,389 Independent Regions 4,975 4,906 4,929 4,860 4,878 4,846 4,885 4,898 4,899 Canada Total 25,020 24,966 25,156 25,171 25,393 25,193 25,036 25,168 25,288 U.S. and Canada Total 74,198 74,635 75,010 76,457 78,201 78,599 78,955 80,299 81,782 Outside U.S. and Canada Independent Regions 73,349 72,438 71,116 70,170 67,282 64,943 64,332 64,536 63,527 Outside U.S. and Canada Total 73,349 72,438 71,116 70,170 67,282 64,943 64,332 64,536 63,527 Total 147,547 147,073 146,126 146,627 145,483 143,542 143,287 144,835 145,309

TABLE 5 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 7,462 $ 3,414 $ 10,924 $ 3,997 Depreciation and amortization 6,443 7,237 19,633 22,489 Interest expense 8,054 9,249 23,960 27,696 Interest income (898) (885) (2,647) (2,835) Provision for income taxes 3,789 3,507 5,822 6,484 EBITDA 24,850 22,522 57,692 57,831 Settlement and impairment charges (1) (2,104) — (1,542) — Equity-based compensation expense 2,999 4,618 12,313 14,443 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2) (100) (437) (84) (300) Restructuring charges (3) (1) (18) 2,736 (59) Other adjustments (4) 124 605 206 2,444 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 25,768 $ 27,290 $ 71,321 $ 74,359 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 35.2 % 34.8 % 32.4 % 31.6 %

(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a cost recovery in connection with a previous settlement, that was received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from an escrow fund from a prior acquisition. This was partially offset by the settlement of an immaterial legal matter and an impairment recognized on an office lease in Canada, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (2) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company restructured its support services intended to further enhance the overall customer experience. (4) Other adjustments are primarily made up of employee retention-related expenses from the Company's CEO transition in the prior year. (5) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 7,462 $ 3,414 $ 10,924 $ 3,997 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,423 4,672 13,223 15,085 Provision for income taxes 3,789 3,507 5,822 6,484 Add-backs: Settlement and impairment charges (1) (2,104) — (1,542) — Equity-based compensation expense 2,999 4,618 12,313 14,443 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2) (100) (437) (84) (300) Restructuring charges (3) (1) (18) 2,736 (59) Other adjustments (4) 124 605 206 2,444 Adjusted pre-tax net income 16,592 16,361 43,598 42,094 Less: Provision for income taxes at 25% (5) (4,148) (4,091) (10,900) (10,524) Adjusted net income (6) $ 12,444 $ 12,270 $ 32,698 $ 31,570 Total basic pro forma shares outstanding 32,602,939 31,423,393 32,327,286 31,292,790 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding 33,242,349 32,043,398 32,822,247 31,622,879 Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (6) $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (6) $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 1.00 $ 1.00

(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a cost recovery in connection with a previous settlement, that was received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from an escrow fund from a prior acquisition. This was partially offset by the settlement of an immaterial legal matter and an impairment recognized on an office lease in Canada, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (2) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (3) During the nine months ended September 30,2025, the Company restructured its support services intended to further enhance the overall customer experience. (4) Other adjustments are primarily made up of employee retention-related expenses from the Company's CEO transition in the prior year. (5) The long-term tax rate assumes the exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interest partnership units for Class A Common Stock that (a) removes the impact of unusual, non-recurring tax matters and (b) does not estimate the residual impacts to foreign taxes of additional step-ups in tax basis from an exchange because that is dependent on stock prices at the time of such exchange and the calculation is impracticable. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Pro Forma Shares Outstanding

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 20,043,339 18,863,793 19,767,686 18,733,190 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding

on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned

100% of RMCO 12,559,600 12,559,600 12,559,600 12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding 32,602,939 31,423,393 32,327,286 31,292,790 Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 20,043,339 18,863,793 19,767,686 18,733,190 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock

outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings

owned 100% of RMCO 12,559,600 12,559,600 12,559,600 12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1) 639,410 620,005 494,961 330,089 Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding 33,242,349 32,043,398 32,822,247 31,622,879

(1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.

TABLE 8 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flow from operations $ 27,955 $ 42,867 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software (4,622) (5,821) (Increases) decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1) 2,021 (1,959) Adjusted free cash flow (2) 25,354 35,087 Adjusted free cash flow (2) 25,354 35,087 Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI — — Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2) 25,354 35,087 Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2) 25,354 35,087 Less: Debt principal payments (3,450) (3,450) Unencumbered cash generated (2) $ 21,904 $ 31,637 Summary Cash flow from operations $ 27,955 $ 42,867 Adjusted free cash flow (2) $ 25,354 $ 35,087 Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2) $ 25,354 $ 35,087 Unencumbered cash generated (2) $ 21,904 $ 31,637 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 71,321 $ 74,359 Adjusted free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2) 35.5 % 47.2 % Adjusted free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2) 35.5 % 47.2 % Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2) 30.7 % 42.5 %

(1) This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining adjusted free cash flow. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are derived based on methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is calculated directly from our consolidated financial statements as Total revenue less Marketing Funds fees.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;

these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for share repurchases;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for the settlements of certain industry class-action lawsuits and other legal settlements;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and

other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such as gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gains or losses from changes in the tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, non-cash impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, restructuring charges and equity-based compensation expense).

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (loss) (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:

facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;

facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and

eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to adjusted free cash flow is removed. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential Independent Region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.

Adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI, Inc. ("RIHI"), an entity majority owned and controlled by David Liniger, our Chairman and Co-Founder, and by Gail Liniger, our Vice Chair Emerita and Co-Founder, is calculated as adjusted free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.

