 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of REMAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. 

"Our total REMAX agent count reached another all-time high this quarter, fueled by steady global growth and the strongest third-quarter U.S. agent count results we've had in three years. Based on feedback from the membership, we believe our mix of new ideas, new products and new systems is enhancing our value proposition and generating great energy within the network. At the same time, our constant focus on operational excellence is driving profitability and margin performance exceeding expectations," said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Holdings.

Continued Carlson: "In both the REMAX and Motto Mortgage networks, we're leaning heavily into innovation to deliver an elevated experience to affiliates and the consumers they serve. Many of our new offerings, like the recently launched AI-powered REMAX Marketing as a Service ("MaaS") platform, leverage the strength of our scale to create new competitive advantages. We also introduced two more optional economic models for REMAX – Appreciate and Ascend – that build on the success of Aspire and give U.S. franchisees even more flexibility in recruiting and retaining productive professionals. Lastly, we've rounded out our executive leadership team with two highly respected industry veterans: Vic Lombardo, President of Mortgage Services, and Tom Flanagan, Chief Digital Information Officer. Both are already contributing fresh strategies to help affiliates win more business, save time and become more profitable."

Third Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of September 30, 2025 and 2024:

     

As of September 30, 

 

Change

     

2025

 

2024

 

#

 

%

U.S.

    

49,178

  

52,808

  

(3,630)

  

(6.9)

Canada

    

25,020

  

25,393

  

(373)

  

(1.5)

Subtotal

    

74,198

  

78,201

  

(4,003)

  

(5.1)

Outside the U.S. & Canada

    

73,349

  

67,282

  

6,067

  

9.0

Total

    

147,547

  

145,483

  

2,064

  

1.4

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $73.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 6.7%, compared to $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was $55.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 5.6%, versus the same period in 2024. The decrease in Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was attributable to a decline in organic revenue of 5.4% and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.2%. The decline in organic revenue was driven by a decrease in U.S. agent count, and, to a lesser extent, incentives related to recently introduced modifications to the Company's standard fee models, including the Aspire program, partially offset by an increase in revenue from advertising revenue on the Company's flagship websites.

Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $3.7 million, or 9.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and accounted for 63.6% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 66.4% in the prior-year period.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $54.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 13.2%, compared to $63.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 total operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower Selling, operating, and administrative expenses, Settlement and impairment charges, Marketing Funds, and Depreciation and amortization expenses.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 9.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and represented 58.9% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 61.5% in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2025 Selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to certain lower personnel expenses and a reduction in other events, partially due to their timing, offset by higher investments in technology and our flagship websites, and an increase in bad debt, legal expenses and the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability.

Net Income and GAAP EPS

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Reported basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share were $0.20 and $0.19, respectively for the third quarter of 2025 compared to basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.05 each in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 5.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower revenue from the declines in U.S. agent count, a decline in revenue as a result of recently implemented changes to the Company's existing fee models, including the Aspire program, increases in expenses related to higher investments in technology and our flagship websites, and an increase in bad debt and legal expenses, offset by certain lower personnel-related expenses and increased advertising revenue on our flagship websites. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 34.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were $0.38 and $0.37 respectively for the third quarter of 2025 compared to Adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.39 and $0.38, respectively for the third quarter of 2024. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 61.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet 

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $107.5 million, an increase of $10.9 million from December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $437.9 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, compared to $440.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases and Retirement

As previously disclosed, in January 2022 the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million. During the three months ending September 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of September 30, 2025, $62.5 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's third quarter and full year 2025 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions, or divestitures.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

  • Agent count to increase 0.0% to 1.5% over fourth quarter 2024;
  • Revenue in a range of $69.5 million to $73.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $17.0 million to $19.0 million); and
  • Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $19.0 million to $23.0 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects:

  • Agent count in a range from 0.0% to positive 1.5% over full year 2024
  • Revenue in a range of $290.0 million to $294.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million), a change from $290.0 million to $296.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.0 million to $74.0 million); and
  • Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $90.0 million to $94.0 million, a change from $90.0 million to $95.0 million.
    Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, October 31, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can register in advance for the conference call using the link below:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I9411539

Interested parties also can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com. Please dial in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnotes:

1Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that differs from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is as follows (in thousands):

   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

   

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds:

                       

Total revenue

  

$

73,247

  

$

78,478

  

$

220,464

  

$

235,218

Less: Marketing Funds fees

    

18,142

    

20,098

    

55,279

    

60,331

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds

  

$

55,105

  

$

58,380

  

$

165,185

  

$

174,887

2The Company defines organic revenue growth as revenue growth from continuing operations excluding (i) revenue from Marketing Funds, (ii) revenue from acquisitions, and (iii) the impact of foreign currency movements. The Company defines revenue from acquisitions as the revenue generated from the date of an acquisition to its second anniversary (excluding Marketing Funds revenue related to acquisitions where applicable).

3Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

4Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or BranchiseSM offices.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the REMAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has offices across more than 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to agent count; Motto open offices; franchise sales; revenue; the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2025; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; the Company's commitment to innovation and delivering an elevated experience; enhancing our value proposition; our profitability and margin performance exceeding expectations; our new MaaS platform and economic models and the impact thereof; and our strengthened leadership team. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, including enacted and proposed tariffs and other trade policies which could impact the global economy, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to recent changes in the Company's leadership team, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 (Unaudited)

 
   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

   

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue:

                        

Continuing franchise fees

  

$

27,445

  

$

30,798

  

$

85,788

  

$

92,223

Annual dues

    

7,619

    

7,969

    

23,101

    

24,345

Broker fees

    

14,899

    

14,915

    

39,784

    

40,159

Marketing Funds fees

    

18,142

    

20,098

    

55,279

    

60,331

Franchise sales and other revenue

    

5,142

    

4,698

    

16,512

    

18,160

Total revenue

    

73,247

    

78,478

    

220,464

    

235,218

Operating expenses:

                        

Selling, operating and administrative expenses

    

32,453

    

35,932

    

109,369

    

116,488

Marketing Funds expenses

    

18,142

    

20,098

    

55,279

    

60,331

Depreciation and amortization

    

6,443

    

7,237

    

19,633

    

22,489

Settlement and impairment charges

   

(2,104)

    

   

(1,542)

    

Total operating expenses

    

54,934

    

63,267

    

182,739

    

199,308

Operating income (loss)

    

18,313

    

15,211

    

37,725

    

35,910

Other expenses, net:

                        

Interest expense

    

(8,054)

    

(9,249)

    

(23,960)

    

(27,696)

Interest income

    

898

    

885

    

2,647

    

2,835

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)

    

94

    

74

    

334

    

(568)

Total other expenses, net

    

(7,062)

    

(8,290)

    

(20,979)

    

(25,429)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

    

11,251

    

6,921

    

16,746

    

10,481

Provision for income taxes

    

(3,789)

    

(3,507)

    

(5,822)

    

(6,484)

Net income (loss)

  

$

7,462

  

$

3,414

  

$

10,924

  

$

3,997

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

    

3,476

    

2,448

    

4,211

    

2,679

Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

  

$

3,986

  

$

966

  

$

6,713

  

$

1,318
                         

Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share
of Class A common stock

                        

Basic

  

$

0.20

  

$

0.05

  

$

0.34

  

$

0.07

Diluted

  

$

0.19

  

$

0.05

  

$

0.33

  

$

0.07

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

                        

Basic

    

20,043,339

    

18,863,793

    

19,767,686

    

18,733,190

Diluted

    

20,682,749

    

19,483,798

    

20,262,647

    

19,063,279

TABLE 2 

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
 Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 (Unaudited)

             
   

As of

   

September 30, 

 

December 31, 

   

2025

 

2024

Assets

           

Current assets:

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

107,476

  

$

96,619

Restricted cash

    

76,240

    

72,668

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances

    

31,650

    

27,807

Income taxes receivable

    

7,659

    

7,592

Other current assets

    

12,294

    

13,825

Total current assets

    

235,319

    

218,511

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

    

6,438

    

7,578

Operating lease right of use assets

    

13,875

    

17,778

Franchise agreements, net

   

70,296

    

81,186

Other intangible assets, net

    

10,932

    

13,382

Goodwill

    

238,691

    

237,239

Income taxes receivable, net of current portion

    

355

    

355

Other assets, net of current portion

    

6,297

    

5,565

Total assets

 

$

582,203

  

$

581,594

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

           

Current liabilities:

            

Accounts payable

  

$

3,885

  

$

5,761

Accrued liabilities

    

101,500

    

110,859

Income taxes payable

    

183

    

541

Deferred revenue

    

22,736

    

22,848

Debt

    

4,600

    

4,600

Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements

    

779

    

1,537

Operating lease liabilities

    

9,065

    

8,556

Total current liabilities

    

142,748

    

154,702

Debt, net of current portion

    

433,287

    

436,243

Deferred tax liabilities

    

8,921

    

8,448

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

   

13,189

    

14,778

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

    

15,858

    

22,669

Other liabilities, net of current portion

    

3,048

    

3,148

Total liabilities

    

617,051

    

639,988

Commitments and contingencies

            

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

            

Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 20,052,736
and 18,971,435 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively

    

2

    

2

Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

    

   

Additional paid-in capital

    

576,213

    

565,072

Accumulated deficit

    

(127,354)

    

(133,727)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit), net of tax

    

(731)

    

(1,864)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

    

448,130

    

429,483

Non-controlling interest

    

(482,978)

    

(487,877)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

    

(34,848)

    

(58,394)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

$

582,203

  

$

581,594
             

TABLE 3

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (In thousands)
 (Unaudited)

 
   

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30, 

   

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

            

Net income (loss)

  

$

10,924

  

$

3,997

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

            

Depreciation and amortization

    

19,633

    

22,489

Equity-based compensation expense

    

12,313

    

14,443

Bad debt expense

    

2,118

    

1,039

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

    

407

    

434

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

    

(84)

    

(300)

Settlement and impairment charges

    

(1,542)

    

Non-cash lease benefit

    

(2,545)

    

(2,110)

Non-cash debt charges

    

644

    

646

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value

    

   

(360)

Other, net

    

342

    

213

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

    

(14,255)

    

2,376

Net cash provided by operating activities

    

27,955

    

42,867

Cash flows from investing activities:

            

Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software

    

(4,622)

    

(5,821)

Other

    

(500)

    

698

Net cash used in investing activities

    

(5,122)

    

(5,123)

Cash flows from financing activities:

            

Payments on debt

    

(3,450)

    

(3,450)

Debt amendment costs

    

(150)

    

Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders

    

(341)

    

(591)

Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation

    

(4,429)

    

(2,548)

Payment of contingent consideration

    

(791)

    

Other financing

    

(30)

    

(21)

Net cash used in financing activities

    

(9,191)

    

(6,610)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

    

787

    

(519)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    

14,429

    

30,615

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

    

169,287

    

125,763

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

  

$

183,716

  

$

156,378

TABLE 4

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
 Agent Count
 (Unaudited)

                                     
   

As of

   

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

   

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2024

 

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

2023

Agent Count:

                                   

U.S.

                                    

Company-Owned Regions

  

42,935

  

43,363

  

43,543

  

44,911

  

46,283

  

46,780

  

47,302

  

48,401

  

49,576

Independent Regions

  

6,243

  

6,306

  

6,311

  

6,375

  

6,525

  

6,626

  

6,617

  

6,730

  

6,918

U.S. Total

 

49,178

 

49,669

 

49,854

 

51,286

 

52,808

 

53,406

 

53,919

 

55,131

 

56,494

Canada

                                    

Company-Owned Regions

 

20,045

  

20,060

  

20,227

  

20,311

  

20,515

  

20,347

  

20,151

  

20,270

  

20,389

Independent Regions

  

4,975

  

4,906

  

4,929

  

4,860

  

4,878

  

4,846

  

4,885

  

4,898

  

4,899

Canada Total

 

25,020

 

24,966

 

25,156

 

25,171

 

25,393

 

25,193

 

25,036

 

25,168

 

25,288

U.S. and Canada Total

 

74,198

 

74,635

 

75,010

 

76,457

 

78,201

 

78,599

 

78,955

 

80,299

 

81,782

Outside U.S. and Canada

                                    

Independent Regions

  

73,349

  

72,438

  

71,116

  

70,170

  

67,282

  

64,943

  

64,332

  

64,536

  

63,527

Outside U.S. and Canada Total

 

73,349

 

72,438

 

71,116

 

70,170

 

67,282

 

64,943

 

64,332

 

64,536

 

63,527

Total

 

147,547

 

147,073

 

146,126

 

146,627

 

145,483

 

143,542

 

143,287

 

144,835

 

145,309

TABLE 5

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss)

 (In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

       
   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 
   

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 
   

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

Net income (loss)

  

$

7,462

  

$

3,414

  

$

10,924

  

$

3,997

  

Depreciation and amortization

   

6,443

    

7,237

    

19,633

    

22,489

  

Interest expense

    

8,054

    

9,249

    

23,960

    

27,696

  

Interest income

    

(898)

    

(885)

    

(2,647)

    

(2,835)

  

Provision for income taxes

   

3,789

    

3,507

    

5,822

    

6,484

  

EBITDA

    

24,850

    

22,522

    

57,692

    

57,831

  

Settlement and impairment charges (1)

    

(2,104)

    

   

(1,542)

    

 

Equity-based compensation expense

    

2,999

    

4,618

    

12,313

    

14,443

  

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2)

    

(100)

    

(437)

    

(84)

    

(300)

  

Restructuring charges (3)

    

(1)

    

(18)

    

2,736

    

(59)

  

Other adjustments (4)

    

124

    

605

    

206

    

2,444

  

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

  

$

25,768

  

$

27,290

  

$

71,321

  

$

74,359

  

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

    

35.2

%

  

34.8

%

  

32.4

%

  

31.6

%
   

(1)

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a cost recovery in connection with a previous settlement, that was received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from an escrow fund from a prior acquisition. This was partially offset by the settlement of an immaterial legal matter and an impairment recognized on an office lease in Canada, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(2)

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities.

(3)

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company restructured its support services intended to further enhance the overall customer experience.

(4)

Other adjustments are primarily made up of employee retention-related expenses from the Company's CEO transition in the prior year.

(5)

Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures. 

TABLE 6

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. 
 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share
 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 (Unaudited)

                         
   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

   

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net income (loss)

 

$

7,462

  

$

3,414

  

$

10,924

  

$

3,997

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

    

4,423

    

4,672

    

13,223

    

15,085

Provision for income taxes

    

3,789

    

3,507

    

5,822

    

6,484

Add-backs:

                        

Settlement and impairment charges (1)

    

(2,104)

    

   

(1,542)

    

Equity-based compensation expense

    

2,999

    

4,618

    

12,313

    

14,443

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (2)

    

(100)

    

(437)

    

(84)

    

(300)

Restructuring charges (3)

    

(1)

    

(18)

    

2,736

    

(59)

Other adjustments (4)

    

124

    

605

    

206

    

2,444

Adjusted pre-tax net income

    

16,592

    

16,361

    

43,598

    

42,094

Less: Provision for income taxes at 25% (5)

    

(4,148)

    

(4,091)

    

(10,900)

    

(10,524)

Adjusted net income (6)

 

$

12,444

  

$

12,270

  

$

32,698

  

$

31,570
                         

Total basic pro forma shares outstanding

    

32,602,939

    

31,423,393

    

32,327,286

    

31,292,790

Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding

    

33,242,349

    

32,043,398

    

32,822,247

    

31,622,879
                         

Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (6)

 

$

0.38

  

$

0.39

  

$

1.01

  

$

1.01

Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (6)

 

$

0.37

  

$

0.38

  

$

1.00

  

$

1.00
   

(1)

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a cost recovery in connection with a previous settlement, that was received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from an escrow fund from a prior acquisition. This was partially offset by the settlement of an immaterial legal matter and an impairment recognized on an office lease in Canada, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(2)

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities.

(3)

During the nine months ended September 30,2025, the Company restructured its support services intended to further enhance the overall customer experience.

(4)

Other adjustments are primarily made up of employee retention-related expenses from the Company's CEO transition in the prior year.

(5)

The long-term tax rate assumes the exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interest partnership units for Class A Common Stock that (a) removes the impact of unusual, non-recurring tax matters and (b) does not estimate the residual impacts to foreign taxes of additional step-ups in tax basis from an exchange because that is dependent on stock prices at the time of such exchange and the calculation is impracticable.

(6)

Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. 
 Pro Forma Shares Outstanding
 (Unaudited)

                 
   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

   

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:

               

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

  

20,043,339

  

18,863,793

  

19,767,686

  

18,733,190

Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding
on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned
100% of RMCO

 

12,559,600

  

12,559,600

  

12,559,600

  

12,559,600

Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

  

32,602,939

  

31,423,393

  

32,327,286

  

31,292,790
                 

Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:

               

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

  

20,043,339

  

18,863,793

  

19,767,686

  

18,733,190

Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock
outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings
owned 100% of RMCO

 

12,559,600

  

12,559,600

  

12,559,600

  

12,559,600

Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)

  

639,410

  

620,005

  

494,961

  

330,089

Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

  

33,242,349

  

32,043,398

  

32,822,247

  

31,622,879
   

(1)

In accordance with the treasury stock method.

TABLE 8

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. 
 Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash
 (Unaudited)  
             
   

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30, 

   

2025

 

2024

Cash flow from operations

  

$

27,955

  

$

42,867

Less: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software

    

(4,622)

    

(5,821)

(Increases) decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)

    

2,021

    

(1,959)

Adjusted free cash flow (2)

   

25,354

    

35,087
             

Adjusted free cash flow (2)

    

25,354

    

35,087

Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI

    

   

Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

   

25,354

    

35,087
             

Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

    

25,354

    

35,087

Less: Debt principal payments

    

(3,450)

    

(3,450)

Unencumbered cash generated (2)

 

$

21,904

  

$

31,637
             

Summary

           

Cash flow from operations

  

$

27,955

  

$

42,867

Adjusted free cash flow (2)

  

$

25,354

  

$

35,087

Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

  

$

25,354

  

$

35,087

Unencumbered cash generated (2)

  

$

21,904

  

$

31,637
             

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

  

$

71,321

  

$

74,359

Adjusted free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)

    

35.5 %

    

47.2 %

Adjusted free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)

    

35.5 %

    

47.2 %

Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)

    

30.7 %

    

42.5 %
   

(1)

This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining adjusted free cash flow.

(2)

Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are derived based on methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is calculated directly from our consolidated financial statements as Total revenue less Marketing Funds fees.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;
  • these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;
  • these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;
  • these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;
  • these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;
  • these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for share repurchases;
  • these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for the settlements of certain industry class-action lawsuits and other legal settlements;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and
  • other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such as gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gains or losses from changes in the tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, non-cash impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, restructuring charges and equity-based compensation expense). 

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (loss) (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:

  • facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;
  • facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and
  • eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to adjusted free cash flow is removed. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential Independent Region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.

Adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI, Inc. ("RIHI"), an entity majority owned and controlled by David Liniger, our Chairman and Co-Founder, and by Gail Liniger, our Vice Chair Emerita and Co-Founder, is calculated as adjusted free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

###

﻿
Dogtopia
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Jersey Mike's Subs
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters