SYNERGY HomeCare Expands Into Howard and Montgomery Counties in Maryland

October 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest Maryland-based location, SYNERGY HomeCare in Burtonsville.

The company is led by Syed Abbas, a seasoned healthcare IT executive with over 30 years of experience improving patient outcomes through innovative technology.

Headquartered in Burtonsville, the company will assist residents with non-medical in-home care services, including companion care, personal care, and respite care. Abbas saw a growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Abbas brings a unique blend of technical expertise, cultural compassion, and strategic healthcare insight. He has held IT leadership positions at Behavioral Framework, Vizient Healthcare, and Howard University Hospital, where he led initiatives improving operational efficiency and patient care. Additionally, his experience working internationally has given him a deep appreciation for diverse cultural needs, reinforcing his commitment to providing high-quality, accessible home care solutions that truly make a difference in people’s lives.

“Our agency was built on the belief that everyone deserves to age with dignity, with access to caregivers who are truly there for the right reasons,” said Abbas. “With the support of SYNERGY HomeCare’s network and my lifetime of experience in healthcare, I’m proud to deliver that to my community.”

Headquartered in Burtonsville, Abbas’ company is located near respected hospitals such as Howard County General, and a significant aging population. Many members of these communities need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping, or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

