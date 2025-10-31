Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Steve Miller as Chief Development Officer

October 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, WI. – Voda Cleaning & Restoration announced the promotion of Steve Miller to Chief Development Officer.

Miller joined Franchise Playbook, the parent company of Voda Cleaning & Restoration, in 2022 as its first employee, helping to build the franchise platform from the ground up. Since then, he has been instrumental in developing Voda’s growth strategy, development systems and development team.

“I joined Voda because I believe in the power of franchising to change lives,” said Steve Miller, Chief Development Officer of Voda Cleaning & Restoration. “There’s nothing more rewarding than helping entrepreneurs realize their potential through business ownership."

Before entering franchising, Miller built a diverse career spanning pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and entrepreneurship. He began at Alcon Pharmaceuticals, where he earned President’s Club recognition for top sales performance, before co-founding Lawless Jerky and Summit Innovations Gas, the latter acquired by Kush Supply Co. in 2018. This blend of corporate discipline and entrepreneurial drive has shaped his leadership approach at Voda.

