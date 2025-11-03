Angry Chickz Lights Up Victorville with Its Signature Spice

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The wait is over, Victorville. Angry Chickz is officially landing in town at the end of the year. Opening soon, this marks the brand’s first location in Victorville.

From day one, Angry Chickz has been all about one thing – bringing the heat. From tender chicken tossed in signature spice blends to creamy mac and cheese that cools things down just enough, the menu is built for flavor chasers and spice lovers alike. Guests can choose their own heat level — from “mild” to “angry” — and build their meal around fan favorites like sliders, tenders and the must-try Angry Mac Bowl.

“We’ve had Victorville on our radar for a while,” said David Mkhitaryan, CEO and founder of Angry Chickz. “This community’s energy matches ours: bold, proud and not afraid of a little heat. We can’t wait to serve the High Desert and give Victorville locals their first real taste of Angry Chickz.”

The new Victorville restaurant features the brand’s signature red-and-black design, crave-on-the-go layout and that unmistakable Angry Chickz personality woven into every detail.

