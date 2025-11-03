Assisted Living Locators Opens Northeast Massachusetts Location

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // MERRIMAC, MA – Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Northeast Massachusetts office, providing no-cost, expert guidance to families seeking quality senior care solutions including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care. The new office is owned and operated by Natalia Patwardhan, Eldercare Advisor and Owner, serving families throughout Essex County, Middlesex County, and parts of Suffolk County.

A Licensed Practical Nurse and passionate advocate for families navigating the senior-care journey, Patwardhan helps seniors and their loved ones find safe, supportive living options with compassion, honesty, and personalized care. Drawing from her nursing background and hands-on experience supporting patients and families, she provides a unique blend of practical knowledge and heartfelt guidance to help families make confident, informed decisions.

“I know firsthand how emotionally overwhelming it can be to find the right care for a loved one,” said Patwardhan. “My goal is to make the process easier for families by offering a trusted, personal approach and acting as their advocate through every step of the journey — with care, respect, and zero pressure.”

