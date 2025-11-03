Assisted Living Locators Opens Rochester Hills, MI Location

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Rochester Hills, MI location, providing expert, no-cost guidance to families seeking quality senior care solutions, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care. The new office is owned and operated by Sophan Buffa, Senior Living Advisor/Owner, who will serve the communities of Rochester Hills, Troy, Utica, Shelby, Oxford and Washington.

With more than 16 years of experience in education and hands-on leadership in home care management, Buffa brings a unique combination of professional expertise and heartfelt compassion to her role. Having previously owned a non-medical home care company in Grosse Pointe, she has helped numerous families navigate the often-challenging process of finding the right care solutions for their loved ones.

“My goal is to make the process of finding senior living options easier, more reassuring, and filled with confidence for every family I meet,” said Buffa. “Family and faith are at the heart of everything I do, and I want each family I work with to feel supported and guided with honesty, compassion, and care.”

Buffa, a proud wife and mother of three, credits her family with inspiring her dedication to creating loving, supportive environments for seniors. “They remind me every day how important it is to treat others with patience and respect,” she added. “I’m honored to continue that mission through Assisted Living Locators.”

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.