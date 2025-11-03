Assisted Living Locators Opens Southeast Dallas, TX Location

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX – Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Southeast Dallas, TX location, providing expert, no-cost guidance to families seeking quality senior care solutions, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care. The new office is owned and operated by Midlothian resident Bob Bythewood, Senior Living Advisor/Owner, who will serve Southeast Dallas and surrounding communities, including Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Ennis, Forney, Kaufman, Lancaster, Mansfield, Midlothian, Mesquite, Red Oak, Rockwall and Waxahachie.

Guided by a lifelong passion for helping seniors, Bythewood brings more than 35 years of experience as a healthcare administrator and 11 years of service as a U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman to families in need of care solutions. For the past 25 years, he has successfully led healthcare operations, guiding patients and families to the best care for their unique situations.

“My mission with Assisted Living Locators is simple: to make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors and their families,” said Bythewood. “I know how overwhelming it can feel to navigate the maze of senior living and care options. As your advocate, I provide a personalized, hands-on approach—acting as your quarterback to help identify the right care solutions, whether that be assisted living, memory care, dementia support or other services.”

