Chicken Salad Chick Continues Virginia Expansion Efforts With New Restaurant in Herndon

ATLANTA, GA (November 3, 2025) – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Herndon. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 18, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.â€¯

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, November 18 –

10:30am – Opening Celebration

First Guest in Line: Receives one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad every week for a year.* Next 99 Guests: Each receives one FREE large Quick Chick every month for a year.* Bonus Giveaway: The first 50 guests at 10:30am also get a FREE Green Stainless-Steel Tumbler!* 5pm – Dinner Rush Giveaway

The first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE 15oz Tervis Tumbler!*

Wednesday, November 19 – The first 100 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!**

Thursday, November 20 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler. Then, the first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!**

Friday, November 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE wooden Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board and Chick Dish Towel**

Saturday, November 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a two-sided entree will receive a FREE grey/teal Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

“We’re beyond excited to open our third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant this fall,” said Devon Chamberlin, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Herndon. “It’s been such a fun and rewarding journey expanding with the brand so far, and I’m thrilled for what’s ahead. I can’t thank the local community enough for their continued support and love through it all. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests to the Herndon restaurant soon.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Herndon restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

“We’ve loved having Devon, Barry and Patrick lead our expansion efforts in northern Virginia,” said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. “Fairfax County, especially Herndon, offers tremendous business potential with its blend of small-town charm and proximity to Washington, D.C. We’re thrilled for their third grand opening and excited to bring the Chick experience to an area with such a strong sense of community and diverse dining options.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Herndon team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Herndon, the restaurant will be raising money for Ronald McDonald House of Greater Washington, a non-profit that provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a two-sided entree. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

