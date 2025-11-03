Executive Home Care Opens San Antonio North Location

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, TX – Executive Home Care announced the opening of its newest location, Executive Home Care of San Antonio North, owned and operated by Crystal Thompson and her daughter Celeste Thompson. Together, the mother-daughter team brings a unique blend of leadership, compassion, and service to one of the fastest-growing senior populations in Texas.

Crystal Thompson’s professional background is rooted in national service and leadership, having spent her career in government within the national security sector. Her experience leading large teams, managing complex programs, and building people-centered operations provides a strong foundation for business ownership. Her daughter, Celeste, brings hands-on healthcare expertise as a Certified Nursing Assistant with experience in nursing and rehabilitation centers. She is currently pursuing a degree in Emergency Management at the University of North Texas.

“Transitioning from national security to home care feels like a natural next step,” said Crystal Thompson. “My career has always been about service, structure, and impact. Now I get to serve my community in a deeply personal way—helping families and individuals live safely and comfortably at home.”

Executive Home Care of San Antonio North will provide non-medical home care services designed to help seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities live independently. Services include personal care, companion care, homemaking, respite care, and customized support for those with mobility or chronic health challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome Crystal and Celeste to the Executive Home Care family,” said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. “Their combined leadership and compassion truly reflect our mission to provide quality care with dignity and respect. Their commitment to supporting caregivers and building a culture rooted in empathy will make a tremendous impact in San Antonio.”

The Thompsons plan to cultivate strong community relationships, including partnerships with local veteran and disability organizations throughout Military City, USA. “We want to be known for reliability, empathy, and excellence,” added Celeste Thompson. “Our goal is to be the people our community can count on—both clients and caregivers alike.”

