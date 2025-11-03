Farmer Boys® To Celebrate Grand Opening of New Ontario Location

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // ONTARIO, CA – Farmer Boys® is celebrating the Grand Opening of its newest location in Ontario. The three-day celebration kicks off on Friday, Nov. 14, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 16, with family-friendly festivities, exclusive deals, and community-focused initiatives.

Twenty-five percent of sales from the three-day Grand Opening event will benefit Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, reinforcing Farmer Boys’ long-standing commitment to supporting the communities it serves and its local partners. Since 1994, Farmer Boys has raised over $1.3 million for the hospital, helping advance pediatric health through innovative treatments and compassionate care. In addition, guests who donate a canned food item will receive a free item from the Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu, with all donations benefiting Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino, a local food bank serving Ontario and the surrounding areas. All guests will also receive a surprise scratcher offer for a discount valid through Dec. 31, and can enjoy free face painting each evening, Nov. 14–16, beginning at 4 p.m.

“We’re proud to be part of the Ontario community and truly appreciate the warm welcome and support that we’ve received since opening our doors,” said Joseph Ortiz, president and COO of Farmer Boys. “While a great opportunity to connect with our guests and enjoy great food, our Grand Opening is really our chance to give back to the community and support Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino and Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, whose work makes a real difference right here in Ontario.”

The new Farmer Boys restaurant welcomes guests daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, and online ordering.

SOURCE Farmer Boys®

