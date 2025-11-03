PIRTEK USA Reports Record Growth in Third Quarter 2025

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // PIRTEK USA achieved its strongest quarter for territory sales to date during the third quarter of 2025 as demand for hydraulic and industrial hose services continues to grow.

PIRTEK USA, a hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, has announced record performance for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. The company said it achieved its strongest quarter for territory sales to date in Q3.

During the quarter, PIRTEK opened seven new locations and signed 22 new territories. Among the new locations were the company’s first in New Hampshire and Kansas.

“This was a historic quarter for PIRTEK,” said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA, in the company’s press release announcing its Q3 growth. “Our record-breaking growth reflects both the strength of our franchise model and the essential role PIRTEK plays in keeping America’s industries moving.”

PIRTEK’s strong Q3 performance follows similarly strong second quarter results. The company noted at that time it was seeing rising demand for hose services across the U.S., and this demand continues to grow as customers aim to minimize downtime as much as possible.

As John Dobelbower, PIRTEK’s Vice President of Franchise Development, stated in an interview with Power & Motion, the company has seen significant demand for its mobile and on-site hose services this year from customers in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and logistics.

Aging infrastructure and equipment are driving increased demand for the company’s services quarter over quarter, he said. By maintaining their infrastructure and equipment, customers can remain productive while also extending the operating life of their machines and other devices.

The latter is particularly important for many as market conditions have been challenging for several sectors in 2025. High interest rates, tariffs and other factors have made some hesitant to purchase new equipment. Instead, they are making investments in maintaining their infrastructure and equipment to ensure it runs as long as possible.

Dobelbower also noted that PIRTEK is seeing steady industrial activity in many parts of the U.S. due to factors such as infrastructure investments busy logistics operations. This is helping drive the need for hose services to maintain uptime which is critical in these sectors. He foresees industrial activity continuing to be strong, and thus will aid further growth in 2025 and into 2026.

“Our continued growth reflects not only our best-in-class development department, but also the steady demand for hydraulic and industrial hose services, even as other sectors slow due to economic uncertainty. PIRTEK’s recession-resistant model continues to attract sophisticated investors who recognize the essential nature of the industries we support,” he said.

