Wetzel’s Pretzels Expands California Presence with Bakery In Sacramento

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) has joined forces with Walmart to open its10th bakery in the Sacramento Metro area, continuing the brand’s development in Northern California. The location is situated inside the Walmart at 6051 Florin Rd.

This location signifies Wetzel’s Pretzels’ continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, including prime Walmart locations. The new bakery brings even more flavor to the community with its craveable snacks and refreshing drinks, a perfect pairing for any shopping trip. First-time restaurant operators Gurbir and Amrinder Singh are spearheading the opening. Gurbir comes from a background in engineering, while Amrinder previously operated a network of convenience stores. The duo also plans to open a second location in the Sacramento metro area, slated for summer 2026.

“Opening our first Wetzel’s location is an incredible milestone in Amrinder’s and my journey as entrepreneurs and business owners,” said Gurbir Singh. “With our convenient location, shoppers can now easily enjoy our delicious pretzels and treats.”

The Sacramento Walmart location showcases the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering a buildout design that is adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. As the brand continues expanding in non-traditional spaces, its store-within-a-store model proves ideal for integration into Walmart locations, with further growth planned across the nation.

“With Gurbir and Amrinder joining the Wetzel’s team, we’re eager to see them expand the brand’s presence in Northern California,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We’re confident the Sacramento community will warmly embrace Wetzel’s and enjoy our beloved pretzels. As we continue to grow, we take pride in sharing our iconic flavors and creating memorable experiences for residents.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

