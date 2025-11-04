CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty Merges With Realty Exchange To Fortify Service Area in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // COLUMBUS, OHIO – CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty has joined forces with Realty Exchange with four offices spanning the Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky borders. With this announcement, the formerly independent firm will do business as CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty.

Realty Exchange was founded in 2013 by Shane Radcliff, who will continue to serve as a manager and oversee the integration of the many CENTURY 21 tools and systems for his agents. With offices in Asland and Grayson, KY; Huntington, WV; and Proctorville, OH, the firm serves a vibrant community anchored by Marshall University in Huntington.

Founded in 2005 in the Cleveland/Akron area by Tony DeAnna, CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty has expanded its service area to Columbus, growing to seven offices and 200 sales associates.

According to Tony DeAnna, Broker of CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty, “Our merger with Realty Exchange makes so much sense because Shane and I operate in very similar ways. Our shared philosophies of putting agents and clients at the forefront of everything we do provides a rock solid foundation for working collaboratively to combine our strengths, expand our market presence, and provide agents with a new level of support to help them serve their clients in meaningful ways.”

“Our agents are going to love the additional support from the CENTURY 21 brand as well as their powerful tools, technology and marketing resources. Having access to cutting-edge systems, world-class training, and powerful networking opportunities will elevate the service they can provide to their clients,” said Radcliff. “Joining forces with CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty puts us in a great position to assist agents in taking their business to the next level.”

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty

