Cicis® Pizza Launches First-Ever Loyalty Program with Return of Original $2.99 Buffet

Cicis Rewards™ Gives Guests More of What They Love with Points, Perks and Limited-Time “OG Buffet” Offer Inspired by the Price Guests Paid in 1985

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL, Texas – Cicis Pizza, the nation’s original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet and a family favorite since 1985, is bringing its legacy of value into a new era with the launch of Cicis Rewards™, the brand’s first-ever loyalty program.

To celebrate, guests who join the program between Monday, November 3 and Sunday, November 30 will receive two Adult Buffets for just $2.99, the same price guests paid when the first Cicis opened its doors 40 years ago.

“This is one of the biggest moments in Cicis history,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “For the first time ever, guests can earn points and redeem rewards just for enjoying the food they already love. Cicis Rewards brings our story full circle, honoring the generations who grew up around our buffet while welcoming a new wave of fans. Bringing back the original $2.99 buffet is a thank-you to our guests and a promise that real value will always be at the heart of Cicis.”

Members who sign up during the promotional window will receive two digital coupons for a $2.99 Adult Buffet, valid for dine-in at all Cicis locations nationwide. Members can track their points and available rewards directly in the app, and they’ll be the first to know about new menu items, limited time offers, surprise savings and even a special birthday offer. Additional rewards and app-exclusive features will roll out in the months ahead.

The loyalty program was developed under the leadership of Whitney Cartmill, Director of Customer Experience, who drew on years of industry expertise and guest insights to design a loyalty platform that feels true to Cicis’ core values.

“We created Cicis Rewards to build stronger connections with our guests and engage with them in a more meaningful way,” said Cartmill. “It’s easy to use and designed to make people feel part of something bigger than just a discount. Our guests want value, convenience, and a reason to come back and this program delivers on all three. Launching it with a $2.99 buffet is the perfect way to celebrate.”

Members earn 10 points for every $1 spent by showing their QR code in the Cicis app or logging in online when placing an order. Guests can redeem points for rewards or keep earning to unlock even more.

As Cicis closes out its 40th anniversary year, the brand is stepping confidently into the future by investing in digital engagement, new menu innovation and enhanced guest experiences that bring its brand pillars of value, variety and experience to life. From reimagining the buffet through personalization and technology to creating new flavors and moments of connection, Cicis continues to evolve while staying true to what guests have always loved most.

For more details or to sign up for Cicis Rewards, visit cicis.com/rewards or download the Cicis app today.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or facebook.com/CicisOfficial.

SOURCE Cicis® Pizza

###

Media Contact:

Ava Dunlop

(206) 437-6726

[email protected]

