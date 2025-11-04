Every BODY Belongs: Club Pilates Rolls Out National Campaign Starring Real Members

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Club Pilates unveiled today its first brand campaign, “Every Body Club Pilates,” a bold invitation to join the movement that’s always welcomed everyone: “Pilates is for every BODY.” The fully integrated campaign is now live nationwide, aiming to reframe Pilates for today’s culture by centering strength and accessibility for all ages, body types, and experience levels.

Since opening its first studio in 2007, Club Pilates has focused on making Pilates approachable and sustainable through meeting members where they are, whether they’re brand new to movement, returning from time off, or training to feel their best. This campaign brings that promise to life on screen, inviting viewers to see themselves both on the reformer and as a part of the Pilates community.

The brand film premiered on ABC’s The View and will continue to air throughout the year on Good Morning America, General Hospital, and across other digital, social, and broadcast channels. Newbies and long-term members alike can also see the message come to life out-of-home, such as at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The campaign can be found wherever people watch, scroll, and travel!

At the heart of the creative is Laressa Mems, a Club Pilates Master Instructor, whose on-screen presence underscores the brand’s commitment to authenticity and expert-led training. The advertisement features a diverse cast spanning all walks of life, including genuine Club Pilates members, anchored by a clear message: your body belongs here. The ad aims to challenge old clichés and celebrate how Pilates really delivers better movement, real progress, and authentic community.

“This campaign is more than a message, it’s a reflection of our mission,” said Amanda Croce, Chief Marketing Officer of Club Pilates. “Club Pilates has always stood for accessibility and community, and now we’re amplifying that on a national stage to show that Pilates truly is for Every BODY.”

“Every Body Club Pilates” was created in partnership with Zambezi as brand creative agency to bring the “Every BODY” platform to life across film, social, digital, audio, and out-of-home. Exverus by Brianlabs served as media agency of record for this brand campaign, shaping a multiplatform plan that meets consumers in their daily routines, from morning shows to airport concourses and every screen in between.

