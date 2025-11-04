Fatburger Spotlights World Vegan Month with Free Impossible Burgers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Fatburger is teaming up with Impossible Foods to celebrate World Vegan Month across its locations nationwide with an exclusive Buy-One-Get-One FREE Impossible® Burger promotion running all month long.

To add more sizzle and sauce to the festivities, the brands are also launching the White Tee Challenge, the ultimate event for messy food lovers and plant-based fanatics alike. Taking place at select locations this month, the flavor-packed activation invites fans to grab a free Impossible Burger, layer on their favorite sauces, and see if they can keep their white t-shirt spotless – or just lean into the mess!

Guests who register online to partake in the challenge will receive a free Impossible Burger and an exclusive White Tee at participating Fatburger locations. Fans can then sauce their burger to their liking, choosing from a variety of limited-time, flavor-packed sauces developed exclusively for the challenge – from Pickleback Buffalo and Chipotle Ranch to Honey Sriracha and Avocado Ranchero. Whether their white t-shirts end up saucy or clean, Fatburger and Impossible Foods invite participating fans to capture their creativity on social media by tagging @Impossible on Instagram. Either way, every participant walks away a winner!

“Partnering with Impossible Foods for this interactive campaign gives our guests the chance to experience just how craveable the Impossible Burger really is, all while having some fun,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing at Fatburger. “And, with our month-long BOGO deal, everyone can get a taste of the action, no white tee required!”

Choosing Impossible Foods always feels like a win with delicious flavor and impressive nutritional value. Each juicy, crave worthy Impossible Burger patty packs 19 grams of high-quality protein with 0 milligrams cholesterol and 0 grams trans fat.1

“Fatburger championed the Impossible Burger from the start and has continued to be a great partner over the years,” said Anna Cushing, Director of Customer Marketing at Impossible Foods. “They’ve consistently delivered creative, craveable experiences that demonstrate how indulgent and delicious our food is, and the White Tee Challenge takes it to the next level. We can’t wait for folks to dig in and have some fun!”

