Ford's Garage Accelerates into Lexington, KY with Grand Opening at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- The engines are revving up in the Bluegrass State! Ford's Garage, the popular burger-and-craft-beer restaurant known for its vintage automotive charm and comfort food classics, is now open in Lexington, Kentucky. Located at 140 Rojay Drive in Fayette Mall, the new restaurant brings a one-of-a-kind dining experience to one of the region's most vibrant retail and dining destinations.

Spanning 8,156 square feet and accommodating 259 guests, Ford's Garage Lexington offers an immersive atmosphere that transports diners back to a 1920's service garage. The restaurant's design is a nostalgic nod to the early days of the Ford Motor Company, featuring vintage vehicles, antique fixtures, gas pumps, and authentic Ford memorabilia throughout. Even the smallest details rev up the theme — servers wear mechanic shirts, napkins are blue shop towels, and bathroom sinks are crafted from tires and fuel pump nozzles.

"Ford's Garage isn't just a restaurant, it's an experience," said Sam Tancredi, Operating Partner at Tin Lizzie Restaurants – the franchise group that now owns six Ford's Garage restaurants including two in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, two in the Indianapolis, Indiana area, one in Florence, Kentucky, and now with their newest location in Lexington. "From the décor to the food, every element is designed to celebrate American innovation, hospitality, and immersing our guests in a timeless story of the historic Ford brand. We're thrilled to bring this unique concept to Lexington and be part of such an exciting dining community."

Guests can take in the nostalgic setting while fueling up on a menu of American comfort favorites, including Black Angus beef burgers with fresh, unique toppings, and house-made sauces, all served on artisan buns branded with the Ford's Garage logo. Menu highlights include the restaurant's signature Burgers of Fame. For those looking to "switch gears," other favorites include Mama Ford's Homemade Meatloaf, Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese, Beer-Battered Fish N' Chips, and BBQ Pork Ribs.

The Lexington location is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 859-780-3673.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has expanded to include a total of 33 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

