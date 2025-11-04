K9 Resorts Secures Multi-Unit Agreement with Seasoned Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Group

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has secured a multi-unit agreement to bring eight locations to Cook and Kane County, IL, the first and fifth most populous counties in the state.

David Bear is the President and Owner of Bear Family Restaurants, a family business founded by his parents in 1967. Growing up in the McDonald’s restaurants his parents owned, Bear is an entrepreneur at heart who has spent his career growing teams, serving communities and elevating experiences that bring people together.

Currently owning 25 McDonald’s locations in the Chicago suburban area, the group is now expanding into new territory, pet hospitality.

Working alongside Bear will be his wife, Nicole, whose lifelong passion for dogs and commitment to philanthropy will serve as a pillar in the group’s K9 Resorts locations. Gary Dayan, a cousin of David’s, will serve as managing partner in the new endeavor.

Bear Family Restaurants plan to initially focus on the areas they’ve been serving for years and prioritize marquee locations to increase brand visibility and emphasize K9’s differentiators.

“We’ve been engrained in the Chicagoland area for nearly six decades and partnering with K9 is a natural progression as we continue to evolve our business,” said David Bear. “My family has worked with one of the most recognized franchisors in the world and we have a proven track record of success. The founders’ story resonated with us, and we believe that with K9’s resources and support, coupled with our experience in multi-unit development and excellent operations, we can scale quickly and help further elevate this brand.”

The Bear family has long been known to demonstrate operational excellence and have an unwavering commitment to care and service, two priorities they will carry into their K9 Resorts locations. With the addition of K9 Resorts to their portfolio, the family enterprise will be rebranding as BFRx Hospitality to reflect the expanded focus. Under Nicole’s leadership, BFRx Hospitality will continue their mission of serving with significance in every community they operate through consistent community giveback initiatives and volunteering for local organizations.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.