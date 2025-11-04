Mountain Mike’s Pizza Scales New Heights With Vancouver Debut

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Mountain Mike’s Pizza is now open in Vancouver, Wash., a key city within the Portland metropolitan area. Strategically positioned on the Washington-Oregon border, the new Vancouver restaurant marks the brand’s first Southwest Washington location and third overall in the Evergreen State, joining popular restaurants in Arlington and Mount Vernon. The Vancouver restaurant is owned and operated by Mountain Mike’s franchisees Veronica and Gurjot Thind, a father-daughter team. Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®".

Greater Vancouver area locals and visitors alike can now enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the new Mountain Mike’s.

“Expanding Mountain Mike’s into Vancouver has been an exciting journey from the moment we decided to bring this brand to Southern Washington,” said Veronica Thind. “As franchisees, we’re inspired by a shared vision of creating more than just a restaurant — a welcoming community hub where neighbors connect, families enjoy quality meals together and local organizations feel supported — and this new location allows us to bring that vision to life.”

The Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Vancouver features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Vancouver restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area, complimentary Wi-Fi and a patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Vancouver, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste.

