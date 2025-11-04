SYNERGY HomeCare Opens First Location in Iowa’s State Capital

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its first location in Iowa’s state capital, SYNERGY HomeCare in Des Moines.

The agency is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife duo of Shad and Melissa Sleeth, who first joined the SYNERGY HomeCare network in 2022, following their earlier careers in staffing and human resources. Their new Des Moines location marks the opening of their second caregiving business, joining their successful operation in Peoria, Illinois.

Headquartered in West Des Moines, the Sleeths and their team of professional caregivers proudly assist residents with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Thanks to the industry insights they’ve gathered since the opening of their first SYNERGY HomeCare location, the Sleeths were able to recognize Des Moines’ growing need for these caregiving services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic report wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Before entering the home care industry, both Shad and Melissa had already developed successful careers in service-based business and staffing. Shad, who holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational and Interpersonal Communication, spent a significant portion of his career in growth-oriented roles with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations. His most recent position was working as the head of a 4,000-person staffing company. Melissa’s career was spent in sales and human resources with extensive experience as an HR Manager for a major engineering staffing company, where she focused most of her efforts on recruitment and retention, which immediately helped get their first SYNERGY HomeCare location off the ground.

The Sleeths were eventually drawn to home care due to their personal experiences caring for both of their fathers. Shad’s father had been diagnosed with ALS and required 24/7 care, while Melissa’s father also battled dementia and diabetes. Together, the two took on the mantle of working as primary family caregivers, and in doing so, they found a new sense of purpose.

“Our experience with our fathers helped us realize that we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in our community, and the home care industry as a whole,” said Shad.

