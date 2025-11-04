The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Opens Beach Cities Location

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // BEACH CITIES, Calif. – The Brothers That Just Do Gutters today announced the opening of its newest location serving the Beach Cities region of Southern California. The franchise is owned and operated by Cynthia Fischer, a corporate leader with more than two decades of experience at Boeing, Disney, and Rockwell Collins.

Fischer spent a majority of her corporate career at Boeing, where she held key roles across three business units—Commercial, Defense, and Services. Her expertise spans finance, information technology, program and project management, and cross-functional team leadership. During her tenure, she collaborated with professionals worldwide, including engineers, technologists, and finance teams, gaining a deep appreciation for strong organizational culture, people development, and operational excellence.

“I had been interested in owning a business for quite some time, but it wasn’t until I discovered The Brothers That Just Do Gutters that everything clicked,” said Fischer.

Fischer, a wife and mother of two, shared that transitioning into the trades has given her a newfound respect for the industry.

The Beach Cities location will provide a full suite of gutter services, including seamless gutter installation, repair, cleaning, maintenance, and gutter guards. Fischer’s team members are bonded, insured, and OSHA-certified. The business is dedicated to tailoring solutions to each property’s unique needs—ensuring systems function properly, help prevent water damage, and enhance the beauty of homes and commercial buildings.

