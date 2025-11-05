HTeaO Introduces New Holiday Lattes and Festive Cups for the Season

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO is celebrating the holiday season with two limited-time lattes designed to bring warmth and comfort to guests all winter long. Available from November 12 through December 31, the Snickerdoodle Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte continue HTeaO’s commitment to beverage innovation, showcasing the brand’s growing coffee program with flavors that capture the spirit of the season.

Crafted with Free Rein Homestead espresso, HTeaO’s signature coffee blend, each drink balances premium ingredients with cozy, seasonal indulgence. The Snickerdoodle Latte is a spiced and sweet espresso latte stacked with cinnamon and cookie butter flavor, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon powder. The Peppermint Mocha Latte offers a velvety mix of dark chocolate and peppermint syrup, finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of candy cane crumble. Both beverages are available iced (24 oz, $5.89) or hot (12 oz, 16 oz, 20 oz; 16 oz $5.49).

For the first time ever, HTeaO is introducing holiday cups to its stores nationwide, available across all iced drink sizes. The collectible design wraps HTeaO’s classic logo in a pattern of cheerful seasonal icons—snowflakes, ornaments, and holiday greens—bringing a festive twist to every cup. The collectible design is paired with new limited-edition green straws, replacing HTeaO’s classic blue for the season. Together, the holiday cup and green straw bring a joyful, winter-inspired look to every sip, making each visit feel like a little celebration.

“We wanted to bring a little holiday cheer to every cup,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “From the first sip of peppermint to the comforting taste of snickerdoodle, these lattes are made to spark comfort and connection all season long.”

Nielsen adds, “We love highlighting our partnership with Free Rein Coffee Company to deliver premium espresso beverages that complement our tea lineup and give guests another reason to stop by and celebrate the season with us.”

The Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Mocha Lattes, along with the new holiday cups and green straws, will be available starting Wednesday, November 12 at participating HTeaO locations.

SOURCE HTeaO

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.