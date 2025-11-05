Smalls Sliders® Inks Deal in Broward County, Florida

Rapidly Growing Cheeseburger Slider Brand Signs Six Cans with South Florida Restaurant Operators

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // FLORIDA – Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand rapidly growing across the country, has signed a multi-unit development agreement in Broward County. The deal, led by seasoned entrepreneurs Joe Sloboda, Stanley Tsung, and Gustavo Bursztyn, of Stacked Hospitality, will bring six Cans to Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding suburbs, including Pembroke Pines, Davie, Hollywood, Coral Springs, and Pompano Beach. With this agreement, Smalls Sliders continues to strengthen its presence in Florida, a key growth market for the brand’s continued expansion across the Southeast.

The Stacked Hospitality team brings decades of combined experience operating multi-unit restaurant concepts across Florida and internationally. Sloboda and his partners, Tsung and Bursztyn have successfully developed and managed franchise brands with units throughout Florida, Brazil, and Taiwan. Together, they’ve built a strong reputation for identifying high-potential brands and introducing new concepts to thriving markets. Smalls Sliders will mark the fourth concept they’ve brought to the South Florida region.

“I’ve been in and around restaurants my entire life, and Smalls Sliders checked every box for what I look for in a brand,” said Sloboda. “From the quality of the product to the speed of service and the culture of hospitality, everything about Smalls stood out. After visiting multiple locations and talking with other franchisees, it was clear this was a brand with strong leadership and incredible momentum. We’re proud to bring the Smorange™ to our South Florida communities.”

Having lived in South Florida since the early 1980s, the Stacked Hospitality partners are deeply connected to the region and plan to be actively involved in each restaurant’s development and operations. Their collective vision is to establish Smalls Sliders as the go-to burger destination across Broward County, pairing the brand’s craveable menu with their local market expertise.

With this agreement, Smalls Sliders continues to strengthen its presence in Florida. The state is already home to several recently opened Cans, including locations in Ocala and Pensacola, reinforcing the brand’s growing national footprint and strategic expansion into high-potential territories. The team is actively scouting locations throughout the South Florida region.

“Joe and his partners bring an impressive combination of restaurant acumen, entrepreneurial drive, and local insight,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising for Smalls Sliders. “Their success with other restaurant brands and passion for community make them the perfect team to introduce Smalls to Fort Lauderdale, a prominent growth market for the brand, and its surrounding communities. We’re confident they’ll quickly make Smalls a household name throughout South Florida.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

