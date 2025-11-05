The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Celebrates First-Ever All-Female Training Class Graduates

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Brothers That Just Do Gutters proudly announced the graduation of its first-ever all-female training class. Representing new franchise locations in California and Arkansas, these accomplished women bring diverse backgrounds in business, technology, and leadership — redefining what success looks like in the skilled trades industry.

The class includes Cynthia Fischer of Beach Cities, CA; Sara Baayoun of Anaheim, CA; and Chalice Suratt of Northwest Arkansas. Each brings a unique blend of professional experience and a shared commitment to leadership, innovation, and exceptional service.

“Seeing three remarkable women complete this training together marks a milestone for our brand,” said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. “Cynthia, Sara, and Chalice bring impressive business and leadership experience to their franchises. They’re proof that the home services industry offers incredible opportunities for anyone ready to lead with integrity, skill, and purpose.”

Fischer, a seasoned strategic leader who brings a cross functional corporate background in data analytics, engineering leadership, finance, and technology said she was drawn to the franchise because of its culture and leadership focus. “I’m passionate about empowering others and building culture-driven businesses,” Fischer said. “This franchise allows me to combine leadership, operational excellence, and craftsmanship — creating a business rooted in purpose and quality.”

Baayoun, a former C-suite executive in the SaaS industry and recent graduate with a master’s degree in organizational leadership, transitioned into franchising to build a business grounded in people, performance, and purpose. “Throughout my career, I’ve focused on developing high-performing teams and creating operational systems that empower others to succeed,” Baayoun said. “This next chapter with The Brothers That Just Do Gutters allows me to bring that same leadership approach to a company that values innovation, collaboration, and service excellence.”

Suratt, a finance and sales strategy professional, brings a results-driven mindset and a passion for meaningful, purpose-driven work to her franchise. “I’ve spent my career helping large organizations grow,” Suratt said. “Now, I’m excited to apply that experience to something of my own — building connections, empowering my team, and serving homeowners with exceptional service and integrity.”

