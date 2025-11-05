Zaxbys Signs 10-Store Development Agreement for Ohio

Award-Winning Chicken Franchise to Add Lineup of New Restaurants Throughout Columbus and Dayton

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // OHIO – Zaxbys®, the rapidly growing Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its famous Chicken Fingerz™, wings and 12 signature sauces, is bringing its bold flavors and Southern charm to Dayton and Columbus, Ohio. The brand has signed a 10-store development agreement with an esteemed QSR operating group. The new stores will be led by Key Operator Charles Terry, a former NBA strength and conditioning coach.

Terry is a seasoned franchise operator with experience scaling high-performing restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2021, alongside his business partner, he has co-owned and operated 14 Crumbl Cookies locations—launching seven in their first year, including the brand’s top-performing store worldwide in Mississauga, Ontario. He’s been hands-on in every stage of operations, from site selection to staffing and training, demonstrating a proven ability to grow rapidly and sustainably. Previously, he served as Area Leader for a prominent Popeyes franchise group, overseeing 15 units in New York and Connecticut.

“The operational playbook is strong, and the brand is built for smart, sustainable growth,” said Terry. “But what truly drew our team in was more than systems and strategy—it was heart. Zaxbys’ commitment to community and its ability to bring people together over great food mirrors our own values. We’re excited to bring proven systems and high standards to a new market while creating places where neighbors feel like family.”

Following recent development agreements in Chicago and Indiana, this Ohio expansion continues Zaxbys’ strategic growth across the Midwest. New locations are planned throughout Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati, reinforcing the brand’s growing presence in key regional markets.

“Ohio is a pivotal step in accelerating Zaxbys footprint across the Midwest,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys. “We’re seeing more high-performing, multi-unit operators gravitate toward Zaxbys because the model is built for scale. From our new Modern Farmhouse prototype to our evolving tech stack and national brand equity, everything we’re doing is designed to give franchisees the flexibility to grow with confidence.”

Zaxbys has been serving up its signature sauces and bold flavors since its inception in 1990. Beloved for its 12 signature sauces and Chicken Fingerz™, Zaxbys has become a standout chicken concept in the QSR industry, growing to more than 980 locations across the U.S. The brand’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it numerous industry accolades, including recognition in Franchise Times’ 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List, QSR Magazine’s 2024 Top 50 Fast-Food Chains, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Newsweek. With a strong leadership team and a focus on long-term, sustainable growth, Zaxbys continues to stay true to its mission of delivering mouthwatering food and memorable experiences to its loyal fanbase.

For more information about Zaxbys and the franchise opportunity, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbys.com/franchise.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 970 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

