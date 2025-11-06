Cousins Subs® Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Sub Offer

November 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE – This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs® will honor the service and sacrifice of the nation’s military members by offering all veterans and active-duty personnel a free 7 ½-inch sub at any Cousins Subs location on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

"Supporting those who have served and those who continue to serve is part of who we are,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “We’re proud to honor their commitment and express our gratitude this Veterans Day with a small gesture of thanks."

The free sub offer is available for in-person orders only on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required, which may include a U.S. Uniform Services ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID, current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, a photograph in uniform, DD214 form or citation/commendation.

SOURCE Cousins Subs

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.