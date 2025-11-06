Longtime Entrepreneur and Community Leader Opens AtWork in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- AtWork® has opened its newest location in Whitehall at 3606 E. Main St, situated inside the same retail complex as Clover Kids Dental.

AtWork Columbus Southeast is locally owned by James Jackson, a longtime entrepreneur and community leader with deep roots in the Columbus area. Throughout his career, Jackson has remained committed to uplifting those around him. He mentors local youth on business ownership, speaks to inmates preparing for reentry through the Starts Within Organization and is passionate about helping people rewrite their stories through meaningful work. Now, through his new AtWork location, James is focused on connecting local talent with light industrial, clerical and administrative job opportunities in a region experiencing tremendous growth.

“Helping someone find a job they love, one that allows them to support their family and build a better future, is one of the most powerful ways you can impact a person’s life,” said Jackson. “Everything I do is about serving the community genuinely and authentically. AtWork gives me another way to do that, and I believe it can change lives here in the Whitehall community and beyond.”

“We are proud to open our doors in Columbus, a city teeming with opportunity and growth,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork Columbus Southeast will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. With James’ entrepreneurial spirit, deep community ties and passion for helping others, he is the ideal leader to bring this mission to life and make a lasting impact in his community.”

SOURCE AtWork

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.