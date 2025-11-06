Smashburger Ushers in New Chapter of Taste, Variety & Value

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Smashburger® today unveiled its latest brand campaign, reinforcing the brand's commitment to great taste, variety, and value.

"Our new bold logo, vibrant color palette, and confidence-filled copy aren't just cosmetic changes, they're a declaration of who we are and where we're headed. This new brand positioning was validated by the very people who crave great taste, our guests," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "At Smashburger, we believe it's our birthright to be the best-tasting brand in the category, and we're taking that back—not just by showing up differently, but by bringing bold innovation and a commitment to flavor in everything we do. Taste isn't something you just talk about; it's something you believe in."

The brand's latest campaign, developed in partnership with advertising agency Karsh Hagan, rolls out a dynamic mix of digital, print, and audio elements designed to spotlight its unwavering commitment to bold, authentic flavor. Paired with vibrant food imagery, taglines invite consumers to "let the flavor do the talking," and promise to take guests from "doubt to devout." The flavor focused campaign encourages audiences to explore the brand's flavorful offerings from its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, to its all-Angus hot dogs, sides such as SmashFries®, and more.

"People don't believe what they're told anymore, they believe what they taste," said Darren Allison, Director of Strategy at Karsh Hagan. "Our strategy doesn't try to convince them; it invites them to see for themselves. Smashburger has something special, something people believe the moment they take that first bite. We just give them a reason to."

Complementing this flavorful push is a refreshed visual identity: a newly redesigned logo that blends red and black in a sleek, modern palette. The updated design reflects the brand's evolution while maintaining its core essence, bold, approachable, and unmistakably flavorful. Together, the campaign and the new logo signal a vibrant new chapter for the brand, one that's rooted in taste and driven by innovation.

"At Smashburger, our commitment to great taste is not just a statement, it's embedded in every aspect of our operations," said Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger. "From culinary technique and ingredient selection to precise griddle temperature, every decision is purposefully engineered to deliver an exceptional flavor experience. We don't rely on gimmicks or shortcuts, just bold, uncompromising flavor that speaks for itself. Our latest brand work brings this all to life for our guests."

