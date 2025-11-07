Beans & Brews Coffee House Warms Up the Season with New Winter Lineup

November 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY- Beans & Brews Coffee House is celebrating the holiday season with a brand-new lineup of indulgent winter beverages. Available for a limited time beginning November 6, the collection blends nostalgic flavors and premium ingredients that capture the comfort and joy of the season.

This year’s winter lineup includes:

Sugar Cookie Latte – A sip of nostalgia featuring cookie dough and French vanilla flavors, finished with Beans & Brews’ creamy soft top and festive green holiday sprinkles.

Turtle Mocha – A decadent combination of salted caramel, Ghirardelli® dark cocoa, and espresso, topped with Beans & Brews’ creamy soft top and a drizzle of Ghirardelli® dark chocolate and caramel sauce.

Dark Truffle Peppermint Mocha – A rich fusion of Ghirardelli® dark cocoa, peppermint syrup, and signature espresso, finished with a creamy soft top and a drizzle of dark chocolate sauce.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Mocha – A true holiday classic blending Ghirardelli® white cocoa, macadamia nut syrup, and signature espresso for a smooth, comforting treat.

“Our goal with the winter menu was to create drinks that capture the festive, nostalgic spirit of the season, whether you enjoy them hot, iced, or blended,” said Becca McIntyre, Vice President of Supply Chain & Culinary at Beans & Brews Coffee House. “Each beverage goes through days or even weeks of development and testing until the flavor balance is just right. We want every sip to feel special.”

Chef Becca and her team experiment with countless flavor combinations, fine-tuning the sweetness, texture, and overall balance until each drink delivers the signature Beans & Brews quality and joyful holiday experience.

“The holidays are about connection and comfort, and we want to be part of those moments for our guests,” said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House. “Our winter lineup embodies what Beans & Brews stands for—high-quality coffee, original flavors, and a welcoming space to slow down and enjoy the season.”

As the Beans & Brews brand continues to grow across the Mountain West and beyond, seasonal releases like this help franchise owners build excitement, attract new guests, and keep loyal customers coming back throughout the holidays.

