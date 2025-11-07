Chipotle Honors Service Members With a Veterans Day Entrée Offer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced that the military community can enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, at restaurants across the U.S. All guests with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion.*

"As a small token of our gratitude, we're inviting veterans and the military community to share a meal with someone they care about this Veterans Day," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "Their courage and commitment inspire us every day, and we're honored to serve those who serve our country."

How It Works

On Tuesday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who present their valid military ID at any U.S. Chipotle restaurant and enjoy an entrée in-restaurant will receive a second entrée for free.*

The promotion applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees.

Round Up For Real Change Benefitting Veteran Causes

To further support veterans and the military community, Chipotle has partnered with United Service Organizations through its Round Up for Real Change program. From Tuesday, November 11 through Sunday, November 16, guests can round up their total to the next highest dollar amount to donate to the USO, the nation's leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families.

Chipotle has also partnered with Folds of Honor through its Round Up for Real Change program annually since 2021. Thanks to guest generosity, this partnership has helped fund more than $2.1 million in college scholarships for the children and spouses of America's fallen or disabled service members.

*The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer is limited to five free entrée items per check; each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the customer holding the military ID. Valid only on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Presentation of valid government-issued military ID required. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. locations; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the offer may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

