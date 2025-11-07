Wienerschnitzel Honors Veterans and Active-Duty Military with Free Meal on Veterans Day

Present Your U.S. Military ID or Wear Your Uniform to Any Participating Wienerschnitzel on November 11th & Receive a Free Meal

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Wienerschnitzel, known for selling great American Food, is saluting those who serve this Veterans Day with a special offer of appreciation.

On Tuesday, November 11, all veterans and active-duty military are invited to enjoy a free Original Chili Dog, Small Fries, and Small Soda* at participating Wienerschnitzel locations nationwide, available all day with a valid military ID or proof of service.

"As a brand built on community and family, it's important for us to recognize the selfless service of our nation's veterans and active-duty personnel," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "This day is about thanking the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting ours, and we're proud to serve them a meal made with the utmost gratitude."

The promotion underscores Wienerschnitzel's ongoing commitment to giving back, aligning with its company mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others."

With 340-plus restaurants across 12 states, Wienerschnitzel's craveable menu features classics like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, and Chili Cheese Fries, along with favorites from the Tastee Freez® dessert line, including dipped cones and floats. Guests can also enjoy seasonal limited-time offerings, such as the Hostess Ding Dongs and Hostess Twinkies Shakes.

To learn more about Wienerschnitzel's menu, locations, or franchising opportunities, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

* Offer valid 11/11/25 at participating Wienerschnitzel locations only. Limit one free Original Chili Dog, Small Fries & Small Soda per guest per day (cheese extra). Does not include Southern Lemonades, Floats or Shakes. Not valid with any other discount. Present military ID or wear your uniform to receive the offer.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually and operates on a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Tustin, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises 340 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 12 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor ofâ€¯Hamburger Standâ€¯andâ€¯Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube to learn more.

