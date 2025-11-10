1-800 WATER DAMAGE Opens New Franchise Location in California

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // CALIFORNIA – 1-800 WATER DAMAGE is opening a new franchise location in Poway, California.

The franchise location will open later this month, and will be owned and operated by Brad Roth. Brad previously owned and operated his own remodeling business, and has ample experience working on smaller remodeling jobs and providing general handyman services. In his free time, Brad is an active member of the Triathlon Club of San Diego and an ongoing supporter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“When I first started looking into potential business opportunities, I knew I wanted to choose a business that provides essential services that help people through unusually stressful times in their lives,” said Brad Roth, owner of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Poway / Del Mar. “This, combined with the level of support and knowledge built into their franchise system, made my decision to franchise with 1-800 WATER DAMAGE fairly simple. As my team and I begin offering reliable property restoration services across Poway, Del Mar, San Diego, and surrounding areas, we look forward to building a reliable business within our community and fostering strong relationships with local homeowners and property owners in need of our services.”

Tim Fagan, President of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, is committed to upholding the brand’s compassionate, customer-first business model: “1-800 WATER DAMAGE continues to be a leader in the growing property restoration industry. Aside from our wide array of services, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE stands out from the competition due to our tireless dedication to Restoring What Matters Most™ so customers can focus on what matters most to them. The entire 1-800 WATER DAMAGE team can’t wait to see all the great work Brad and his team will accomplish within their community.”

