Cheba Hut Launches New Spot for Sub Slingin’ in Bernalillo

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // BERNALILLO, N.M. — Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs is blazing a trail to open a new shop in Bernalillo.

The new joint fires up on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. with live entertainment, a ribbon-cutting, prizes, face painting, photo ops and a chance to win a year’s worth of Cheba Hut. For homies who always seem to be partaking in hunger-inducing activities, free Cheba Hut for an entire year is like hitting the “toasted” sub jackpot. No other crew knows how to throw down a grand opening shin dig quite like the munchie-taming masterminds of Cheba Hut.

Behind the expansion is Issac Montoya, who began his career as a crew member in 2012, moving up to general manager and eventually a sweat equity franchise owner. Today, as CEO of WAHi Brands, the Bernalillo opening marks his company’s sixth Cheba Hut location. With several successful ventures under his belt, Montoya puts the “hustle” in “hustler.”

“Cheba Hut will always be my first love,” said Montoya. “Everything about the food and atmosphere just hits different — it’s that perfect blend of culture, flavor and chill homies who actually give a damn. That’s what keeps the vibes high and the people coming back for another hit. For me, that’s the secret sauce — and Cheba Hut’s been rollin’ with that recipe since day one.”

Bernalillo’s new Cheba Hut takes full advantage of its riverside spot with a sprawling patio overlooking the Rio Grande and beautifully baked in views of the Sandia Mountains. The name “Sandia” — Spanish for watermelon — fits the scene perfectly as the mountains glow pink at sunset like they just took a fat rip off the New Mexico sky. With more windows than the average Cheba Hut, the dining area stays lit with natural light, giving homies and travelers a perfect spot to vibe out and let the high-desert magic do its thing.

Inside, things get even more lifted with trippy, vibrant murals from Chebaverse mainstay Finley, taking homies on a five-panel journey through New Mexico’s tall tales and majestic landscapes. Each mural tells a story — from a cosmic Georgia O’Keeffe homage to a terrifying tribute to La Llorona. Finley’s latest masterpiece is a visual buzz that hits just as hard as the flavor combos on the other side of the counter.

