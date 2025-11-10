Dogtopia Foundation Honors Veterans Day with Nationwide Impact for Veterans and Service Dogs

Nation’s Leading Dog Wellness Franchise Surpasses $5 Million Raised for the Foundation, Supporting 700+ Veterans

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX – This Veterans Day, Dogtopia, the nation’s leading dog wellness franchise, and the Dogtopia Foundation are celebrating the continued impact of their mission to help veterans across the country regain independence, confidence and connection through the life-changing companionship of service dogs.

Founded in 2017, the Dogtopia Foundation has expanded its reach alongside Dogtopia’s growth to more than 250 locations nationwide, united by a shared belief that dogs help our heroes.

Reflecting on the Dogtopia Foundation’s Achievements

Over the years, the Foundation has:

Raised more than $5 million to fund the training of service dogs for veterans in need

Supported more than 700 veteran-service dog teams nationwide

Partnered with leading organizations including America’s VetDogs, Canine Companions and K9s For Warriors

Mobilized thousands of Dogtopia pet parents and franchisees through creative fundraising efforts such as Makin’ Bacon parties, bubble days and themed photo events

“What began as a grassroots effort within a few Dogtopia daycares has evolved into a nationwide movement,” said Liz Meyers, Executive Director of the Dogtopia Foundation. “Every dollar raised, every dog trained and every veteran supported reflects the heart of our community. This Veterans Day, we’re proud to honor those who’ve served and the incredible dogs helping them heal.”

“At Dogtopia, we believe dogs change lives, and nowhere is that more evident than in the bond between a veteran and their service dog,” said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. “This milestone is a reflection of our community’s compassion and commitment to honoring those who’ve served.”

Honoring Veterans Nationwide

To commemorate Veterans Day, Dogtopia daycare centers across the country are hosting special events to celebrate those who served and raise funds for veterans awaiting service dogs. Even the pups are joining the festivities, with playrooms decorated in patriotic themes and “thank you” messages visible to pet parents via Dogtopia’s live webcams.

“Thank you to every member of the Dogtopia team for helping to bring Brady into my life,” said Jesse Heineken, a U.S. veteran and America’s VetDogs graduate. “When life feels like I’m walking a tightrope, Brady is my safety net. He takes me out of isolation, breaks the darkness, and brings light.”

“America’s VetDogs was honored to be the first partner selected to work with the Dogtopia Foundation,” said John Miller, President and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Since our partnership began, they’ve donated nearly $600,000, a remarkable testament to their unwavering commitment to those who have served and to the extraordinary impact of service dogs.”

Advancing Research and Expanding Impact

Beyond funding service dog training, the Dogtopia Foundation supports groundbreaking research led by Dr. Maggie O’Haire, associate dean for research at the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine. Her studies highlight the measurable benefits of service dogs for veterans with PTSD, research that could help expand access and secure new support for more veterans in need of these life-changing companions.

To support the Dogtopia Foundation’s mission and join the Dogtopia community in honoring America’s heroes this Veterans Day, visit dogtopiafoundation.org. To learn more about Dogtopia or find a daycare near you, visit dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change our world by supporting programs focused on service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. The Foundation’s aim is to identify needs, fill gaps, and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in the three areas of focus. By connecting dogs with organizations the Foundation supports, the Foundation is helping returning veterans, students, and adults with autism reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

SOURCE Dogtopia

###

Media Contact:

Ashlyn Pinkowski

630.460.5499

[email protected]

