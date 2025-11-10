DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Utah Valley Celebrates Grand Opening with Chamber Ribbon Cutting

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Utah Valley celebrated its Grand Opening on October 28th with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Design Center. The event marked the official launch of DreamMaker’s locally owned and operated design-and-remodel franchise serving the Utah Valley community.

Owners Jeremy and Amie Page expressed gratitude for the warm community welcome and shared their vision for bringing integrity, craftsmanship, and care to every remodeling project.

“We believe that if we treat people with respect and integrity, success will follow,” said Jeremy Page. “Our Code of Values™ isn’t just something that hangs on the wall—it’s a living philosophy that guides every decision we make. We may not live these values perfectly, but we strive to live them with excellence.”

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Utah Valley combines small-business care with the resources of a national network. Owners Jeremy and Amie Page, longtime Utah Valley residents, bring deep community roots and a shared passion for helping families create homes they love.

Jeremy, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate with advanced degrees from Harvard University and the University of Texas, blends leadership and creativity with hands-on woodworking skills. Amie, a lifelong community leader and former PTA District President, brings her warmth, organization, and focus on relationships to the business. Together, they are proud to introduce DreamMaker’s proven design-build approach to Utah Valley homeowners.

“We’re thrilled to serve our neighbors and help make their remodeling dreams come true,” said Amie Page. “Home is where life happens—and we’re passionate about creating spaces that bring people together.”

