Helpful Heroes Opens New Franchise Location in Arizona

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // ARIZONA – Helpful Heroes, is opening a new franchise location in Bullhead City, Arizona, which will proudly serve Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Yuma, Mohave County, and the surrounding areas.

The franchise location is opening later this month, and will be owned and operated by Scott Neal. Scott is currently the Logistics Chief for the Bullhead City Fire Department, and has served in the fire service since 1992. Scott will be assisted in daily operations by his wife Chantele, who is a former bank examiner. In his free time, Scott enjoys coaching high school sports and is an active member of the Mohave County Merit Commission and the Mohave County Fire Officers Association.

“As someone with an extensive background in the fire service industry, the Helpful Heroes business model immediately stood out as a promising business opportunity,” said Scott Neal, owner of Helpful Heroes of the Tri-Cities. “We know a lot of people in our area who could benefit from the services our local heroes would provide through Helpful Heroes, and are excited to represent and spread the word as the very first Helpful Heroes franchise location. While the thought of starting a business was daunting at first, the level of support and knowledge provided through BELFOR Franchise Group has proved invaluable. As my team and I hit the ground running in our local market, we look forward to building relationships with local homeowners in need of our services.”

Dave Heimbuch, President of Helpful Heroes, is dedicated to upholding the brand’s professionalism and customer-first business model: “As a company that has always been dedicated to helping homeowners find reliable help with home projects, Helpful Heroes stands out because of our unique platform that connects homeowners with local firefighters and EMTs.

The Helpful Heroes team can’t wait to see all the great work Scott and his team will accomplish within their community.”

Helpful Heroes offers an online platform that allows homeowners to hire a trustworthy local firefighter or EMT for their next home project. After homeowners submit details about their project, they will receive an upfront estimate based on trends in their area before being connected with a local firefighter or EMT. Once the job is completed, the firefighter or EMT will quote a fair price based on the specific project. To help streamline the process, all payments are made through the Helpful Heroes platform directly to the firefighter or EMT.

