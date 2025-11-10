Love & Honey Fried Chicken Expands to Bucks County with First Franchise Location in Newtown, PA

NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Love & Honey Fried Chicken has officially arrived in Bucks County. Known for its hand-dredged, buttermilk fried chicken, small-batch cooking, and signature sauces, Love & Honey Fried Chicken delivers a fried chicken experience that’s anything but ordinary.

Founded by CIA-trained chefs Todd and Laura Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken has become a neighborhood favorite since opening its first location in Northern Liberties in 2017. Over the years, the brand has gained national recognition for its chef-driven approach to fried chicken and its focus on quality, hospitality, and community. The Newtown restaurant marks the brand’s first franchised location and a milestone in its growth, owned and operated by local franchisees Kanay & Dev Patel and Kush Amin.

“Our goal has always been to create a place where great food and genuine hospitality come together,” said co-founder Laura Lyons. “We take pride in every detail—from the chicken to the service—and we’re thrilled to have Kanay, Dev, and Kush carrying that same vision forward in Newtown.”

At Love & Honey Fried Chicken, the details matter. The chicken is never processed, pounded, or pre-frozen. It’s dredged by hand, fried in small batches, and finished with a drizzle of honey for the perfect balance of crispy, savory, and sweet. The menu also features favorites like Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Wings, Tater Tots, and the brand’s award-winning Banana Pudding.

Love & Honey Fried Chicken’s Newtown location offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery, plus catering for local offices, schools, hospitals, and all of your special events.

SOURCE Love & Honey Fried Chicken

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.