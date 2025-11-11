Minuteman Press Franchise Owner John Harrell Grows Business in High Point, NC, Talks Transition from Foodservice to Printing & Attending World Expo

November 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // HIGH POINT, N.C. – John and Daryn Harrell are the owners of Minuteman Press in High Point, NC since June of 2023. Prior to joining the Minuteman Press franchise family, John and Daryn were part of the Subway franchise for 32 years. Since buying the business, they have consistently grown their sales. They also attended their first World Expo together in 2025.

In the following interview, John talks about the transition from Subway and the foodservice industry to Minuteman Press and the printing industry; growing the business by serving a wide variety of clients in High Point; and attending the Minuteman Press International World Expo.

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“I was a Subway franchisee for 32 years. Together with my wife, Daryn, and another couple with whom we shared a wonderful partnership, owned and operated 10 restaurants throughout the Triad area of North Carolina. Our close collaboration and shared commitment to excellence helped make us the largest and highest-volume franchise group in the region, which ultimately led a larger franchise organization to approach us about purchasing our locations.”

Why did you change industries and choose Minuteman Press?

“We decided to change industries because, after 32 years in food service, we were ready for a new challenge. The pandemic brought major changes to that industry, and we wanted to move into something with more stability and growth potential. Minuteman Press immediately stood out because it offered both. Jim, the previous owner, had built a strong, reputable business, which made the transition into a new field much smoother. As we researched the brand, we were impressed by the proven franchise model, the family-oriented culture, and the diverse revenue opportunities it offered. We also appreciated that each center could be customized to fit the owner’s strengths. For instance, while not every location focuses heavily on apparel, we’ve been able to grow that category by nearly 2,000% in just over two years.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“The training was extremely thorough, and our support team, Dave Walton and Valerie Pinnock, are absolute superheroes. They’re always available and eager to help. Coming from outside the print industry, we have relied heavily on that guidance, and it’s been invaluable to our success.”

What are your top keys to sales growth and success so far?

“Our primary driver of growth has been our deep community connections built over 32 years as local business owners, along with our commitment to saying YES to our customers. We were also extremely fortunate to inherit an incredible staff who have continued to care for our existing customers while enthusiastically welcoming new ones. Most of our sales come from digital printing, but we have also seen tremendous growth in large-format printing and apparel, both reaching all-time highs for our location. We have increased our investment in the Internet Marketing Program, which has certainly helped us gain new customers. We would love the opportunity for an acquisition to expand our reach, but we just haven’t found the right fit.”

How would you describe your business community, and how are you active in High Point?

“We serve a highly diverse business community, partnering with clients that range from small non-profits to large corporations. We’ve also built strong relationships with local government departments and universities. We believe print remains essential to communication, branding, and awareness in today’s marketplace. It provides a tangible way to introduce yourself and your brand to the world in a way that digital media alone simply can’t replicate. We love the variety and perspective this brings to our work.

Having lived here all our lives, Daryn and I have been deeply involved with numerous non-profits, schools, and churches—not because we’re business owners, but because we were both raised in families that believed in giving back and the importance of community involvement.”

What was your experience like at World Expo 2025?

“Daryn and I attended our first World Expo, and we are so grateful that we attended. When we came home, we were so energized by the Expo that we wrote a thank you letter to MPIHQ sharing our experience. One of the things we mentioned was how impressed we were at the level of care and attention to detail. We also felt like we were treated like family and not just another ‘royalty check’ in the system. That means everything and it showed us that Minuteman Press really sets the bar for how franchises should treat franchise owners.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“Business ownership is all we’ve ever known. Both Daryn and I grew up in family businesses – actually in competing businesses – and we were taught to take ownership of every job or opportunity we’ve been given. That mindset continues to guide us today.”

What advice do you have for other owners?

“Be willing to say YES. It may sound simple, but saying yes builds loyalty and trust. There’s often a sense of control in saying no, but once you do, you lose the opportunity. Daryn and I have empowered and incentivized our team to say yes, and our clients are willing to pay a premium for that level of service.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“Daryn and I are truly honored to be part of Minuteman Press. We believe there’s tremendous opportunity within this great brand and a freedom to create your own path to success, backed by a support system that treats you more like family than franchisees.”

