CENTURY 21 Expands Into Orlando’s Western Suburbs

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // CLERMONT, Fla. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is fortifying its brand’s presence in the Orlando Metropolitan area with the latest affiliation of Hancock Realty Group in Clermont.

The brokerage is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing Lake County residents with professional, locally vetted residential and commercial real estate services. Original founder and current broker/owner Matthew L. Mobley brings over 20 years of real estate experience to the firm, as well as 24 years of experience living in the area. In that time, Mobley also worked in the Lake County school system as a teacher and coach, where he further developed personal relationships with many families in the area and reinforced his trusted reputation.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Hancock, Mobley and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology, marketing, lead generation, agent learning, and coaching. Hancock hopes to leverage these tools to enhance his brokerage’s productivity and service offerings, while also helping his independent agents bolster their books of business.

“I pursued this affiliation with the well-being of my agents and their clients at the top of mind,” said Mobley. “When I met with the CENTURY 21 team, they laid out exactly how the brand could help us better serve Lake County residents and how my agents would benefit from this affiliation. Our word is our bond and the CENTURY 21 brand has proven to have the same values as us at Hancock Realty Group. I truly appreciate the level of support, commitment to trust, and business development we are experiencing with the brand.”

“One of the biggest value-adds of joining the CENTURY 21 network is the immediate boost to brand recognition,” said Mobley. “In Lake County, we’re already well-known for our business grit and our personable nature, but now, we feel it’s time to spread that reputation beyond our immediate community.”

“It’s always exciting to welcome new faces to the CENTURY 21 family, especially in major markets like the Orlando area,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Matt has already done an excellent job at growing his personal brand throughout the city's western suburbs, and we know we have the means to help him further penetrate the area’s greater market. With his background in sales and his local reputation with families in the area, we know it’s only a matter of time before his firm becomes one of the most well-regarded businesses in their corner of Central Florida.”

SOURCE CENTURY 21

###

