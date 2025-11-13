Chester’s Chicken Welcomes Kevin O’Connor As Executive Vice President

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Chester’s Chicken has named Kevin O’Connor as its new executive vice president, following the retirement of longtime industry veteran Bill Rice. O’Connor, who has partnered with Chester’s as a consultant since 2018, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the culinary and franchise industries.

In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer at Appletree Answers, O’Connor helped lead the company to more than 200% revenue growth, demonstrating a proven ability to drive strong, sustainable expansion. He plans to apply that same results-driven approach to Chester’s as the brand sharpens its focus on operator development, future unit growth and market expansion.

“At this stage of my career, I’m fortunate to be selective about the companies I join, and the culture at Chester’s stood out from day one,” said O’Connor. “I’ve always gravitated toward organizations with great people, and to be honest, we have a top-notch product—really excellent fried chicken.”

O’Connor will initially focus on strengthening relationships throughout the Chester’s network of both new and long-standing operators. He plans to spend significant time in the field meeting with operators, customers and vendors to better understand their day-to-day challenges and identify opportunities to increase profitability and growth. O’Connor will also help guide Chester’s go-forward strategy centered on aggressive unit expansion and market growth.

“In this industry, everyone says they have great food and service, but what makes Chester’s different is our ability to help operators become stronger entrepreneurs, building businesses that are more valuable, sustainable and enjoyable to run,” said O’Connor. “Fried chicken is fun, and running your business, especially alongside Chester’s, should be too.”

O’Connor joins an executive team led by Wynn Giles, who represents the third generation of family leadership at Chester’s. Under Giles’ direction, the company has undergone its first major brand refresh in two decades, introduced a new store design and launched a wave of menu innovations, including bone-in wings, fried chicken sandwiches, homestyle sides and dipping sauces.

“Kevin has been part of the Chester’s family for years and knows our business inside and out,” said Giles. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate unit development and build on Chester’s strong foundation for future growth.”

SOURCE Chester’s Chicken

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.