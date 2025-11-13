DQ Restaurant to Open in East Lansing, MI

Local Husband-and-Wife Duo Brings New DQ Restaurant to the Greater Lansing Community

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // East Lansing, Mich. – East Lansing just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ® restaurant coming to town.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), an iconic leader in treats and food, today announced a new DQ restaurant with its grand opening on November 5. Conveniently located off I-496 and across the street from Michigan State University’s campus within the Trowbridge Plaza at 1000 Trowbridge Road in East Lansing, the new restaurant will be owned by husband-and-wife duo Wael Hamade and Mariam Haidar.

“Some of our favorite memories, from growing up to starting a family, have included Dairy Queen,” said Wael. “It’s a brand that people associate with joy, and we’re happy to share that with East Lansing. We know this new restaurant will become a place where families, students, and neighbors can make their own lasting memories.”

The couple currently owns a successful Dairy Queen location in Canton, Michigan, making the opening of their second location a full-circle moment. For Mariam, the brand has always been personal as she grew up in Canada, where her family owned a DQ restaurant, and she learned the values of community, family, and hard work from a young age.

The East Lansing location will employ local residents, including several students from Michigan State University, and continue the couple’s tradition of community support. In addition to Dairy Queen’s national partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Mariam and Wael plan to sponsor local teams and schools, host fundraising nights, and donate products to community events.

The restaurant will serve hot food and treats, including Signature Stackburgers™, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous DQ soft serve in cones, sundaes, shakes, and the signature Blizzard® Treat, among many more craveable menu items.

A welcoming environment for all, the new DQ restaurant features a modern design with large comfortable booths, community tables and chairs, a designated mobile order pick-up counter, drive-thru lanes, an outdoor patio, and an iconic 14-foot DQ red spoon.

The restaurant will be open, starting on November 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. The East Lansing restaurant is the couple’s second DQ location, joining their Canton, Michigan restaurant, which they’ve operated since 2022.

About International Dairy Queen

International Dairy Queen, Inc., (IDQ), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,700 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit www.DairyQueen.com.

