Emma Reynolds Launches Caring Transitions of Lawrenceville North Central, GA to Empower Seniors in Georgia

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Caring Transitions continues its compassionate reach with its latest location in Georgia. Caring Transitions of Lawrenceville North Central, GA will serve Grayson, Lawrenceville and the surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Emma Reynolds, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

Reynolds, a U.S. Army Service-Connected Disabled Veteran, brings over 25 years of experience in the federal government, state government, and private sector to her new Caring Transitions location. Her career spans roles with the Georgia Department of Labor, Georgia Industries for the Blind, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the years, she developed deep expertise in operations management, process improvement, and quality management systems. Reynolds has shared her passion for professional and personal development by teaching soft skills to both working professionals and college students. Reynolds has also taken on the leadership of volunteer teams supporting individuals and families in Gwinnett County (and surrounding counties) in GA, which included enriching the lives of seniors in assisted and independent living communities.

A pivotal moment came in 2023, when Reynolds spent nearly a year helping her siblings manage the estate of their late sister, Brenda Williams. This challenging experience highlighted the need for compassionate, comprehensive services for families during major life transitions. Inspired by this, Reynolds is committed to providing seniors and their families with a one-stop solution for downsizing, moving, and estate services through Caring Transitions, aiming to relieve stress and offer expert guidance during times of change.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emma into the Caring Transitions franchise family as we expand our presence in Georgia,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Emma’s extensive background as a U.S. Army Service-Connected Disabled Veteran, combined with her 25 years of experience in operations management and her deep commitment to serving seniors, makes her an ideal addition to our team. Her personal experience navigating the challenges of managing her sister’s estate gives her a unique understanding of the needs families face during life transitions. We’re excited to see how Emma’s compassion, expertise, and dedication will positively impact the seniors and families in her community.”

