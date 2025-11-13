Lapels Laundromat Opens Its First Location in Texas

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Lapels has announced the opening of its first laundromat in the Lone Star State, Lapels Laundromat of College Station.

The company is owned and operated by the Mpamah family, comprising husband-and-wife duo Junior and Brandi, their son Tyrell, and daughters Tochi and Torri. Junior and Brandi, a 20-year sales veteran and 20-year Licensed Practical Nurse, respectively, will oversee top-level managerial duties, while Tyrell manages the laundromat's day-to-day operations with help from Tochi and Torri.

Located in College Station, the Mpamahs and their staff will provide professional dry cleaning and laundry services from their full-service garment care center, as well as pick-up and delivery services that can transport items directly to and from their clients’ doorsteps. Their team is happy to help residents throughout Bryan, College Station, and surrounding areas seven days a week, beginning on Saturday, November 8th.

After living in Aggieland and working in its automotive and healthcare industries for the past 20 years, the Mpamahs decided to make the leap into business ownership to spend more time together as a family and to give time back to their neighbors.

“After spending 20 years working in everything from geriatric care to family practice to being a school nurse, I’ve learned the importance of providing service with a smile,” said Brandi. “We don’t just intend to offer high-quality garment care, but we also want to give back to our community and provide a trustworthy, friendly face in a much-needed industry.”

Thanks to his 20 years of working in automotive sales, Junior has already built a substantial local book of business and has developed a reputation for his ability to facilitate growth as a supervisor.

“When we met with the Lapels family, we knew this was the right move for us,” said Junior. “They understood why we were ready to take on a second career, how we wanted to help our community, and what assistance we needed to hit the ground running. I’m a workaholic, and I can’t wait to start giving back as soon as possible.”

SOURCE Clean Brands™, LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.