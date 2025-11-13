Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken Celebrates the Holidays With Famous Friendsgiving

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // SHALIMAR, FL – Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken makes holiday gatherings easier this year through Famous Friendsgiving, a month-long initiative designed to guide guests to the best Lee’s items for any celebration, making planning a festive meal simple and delicious.

Guests can visit throughout November to discover the best Lee’s items for any gathering, from 12 pieces of classic chicken and large sides of potato wedges to desserts and 12-count biscuits. Guests can also discover simple recipes using Lee’s Famous sides like green beans and mashed potatoes, helping make meals easy, flavorful, and stress-free.

The site also features a fun video from comedian Rafe Williams sharing Friendsgiving and holiday hosting inspiration, helping set the tone for gatherings all season long. Lee’s Rewards Members also earn 3X points on all purchases every Friday through Sunday in November, creating another moment to celebrate together.

“Friendsgiving is all about gathering with the people closest to you and enjoying great food together,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Famous Friendsgiving helps guests create those moments effortlessly, highlighting Lee’s favorites that turn any get-together into a celebration.”

Season of Giving

Lee’s is famous for its chicken and for bringing people together for a good cause. The company is a proud partner of GiftAMeal, an innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need.

Guests can support the cause this Friendsgiving season and throughout the year by scanning the program QR code at any Lee's location or going onto the brand's app to upload a photo of their dining experience, which triggers a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank.

